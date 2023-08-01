ENGLEWOOD — With the Broncos' receiving corps hit hard with injuries, undrafted rookie Nick Williams has returned for a third stint in two months.

The Broncos on Tuesday signed Williams, an undrafted rookie who played at Cherry Creek High School. That follows wide receiver Tim Patrick being lost for the season due to a torn left Achilles suffered in Monday's practice at the Centura Health Training Center and the Monday waiving of receiver KJ Hamler with a non-football illness designation. Hamler revealed on social media he has been diagnosed with a "mild heart, irritation, called pericarditis,” and a source said he could return to the team as soon as early in the season.

Williams, who played in college at CSU Pueblo and then at UNLV, had previous stints with the Broncos from June 5-13 and July 25-28. He takes the spot on the 90-man training camp roster that had been held by Hamler, who was on the active/non-football injury list due to having suffered a torn pectoral muscle while working out last winter.

The Broncos will have another roster spot open when they place Patrick on injured reserve.