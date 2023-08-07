ENGLEWOOD -- Sean Payton likes Riley Dixon’s leg but also his arm.

When the Broncos coach was asked about his punter Monday, he soon dove into Dixon having been signed in part because of his throwing accuracy on fakes.

“He has a really good leg, he’s smart, and he can throw it,’’ Payton said after a training camp practice at Centura Health Training Center. “He played quarterback in high school. Knowing (assistant head coach Mike) Westhoff, we’ll have a plethora of plays where we can utilize that, and I think it’s important. … If you have a punter that can throw, you have to give thought to how you’re going to rush him, knowing that he’s talented enough and that we’re certainly going to be willing to do that.”

If you think Payton is trying to give opponents something else to think about when the Broncos line up in punt formation, you would be right.

“It helps me from a protection standpoint and from just being able to keep guys on their toes and throw a change-up or a curveball in there every now and then,’’ Dixon said of the throwing threat.

Dixon has completed 3 of 5 passes in his career, the first coming when he was a rookie for the Broncos in 2016. He completed a 16-yard pass for a first down in game against Tennessee, although Denver ended up losing 13-10.

Dixon last season was 2 of 2 passing while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Both completions went for first downs.

But while Dixon has no problem with Payton and others making note of how he was a high school quarterback, he did want to clarify one thing.

“That term gets tossed out,’’ Dixon said. “I stopped playing quarterback in the 11th grade at (Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, N.Y.) and transitioned to being a kicker full time. But I kept throwing all my years in high school and college. Sometimes they used me to throw to the DBs or something.”

Back to Dixon’s leg. That was the main reason the Broncos elected to bring him back after he was a seventh-round pick and played for them in 2016 and 2017.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

After the Broncos signed punter Marquette King in April 2018, Dixon was traded to the New York Giants for a seventh-round draft choice and played with them through 2021. He spent last season with the Rams and had a career-high 48.4-yard gross average.

“(Riley has) consistency,’’ Payton said. “He’s really had a good camp. … He has really good leg talent.”

During his first stint with Denver, Dixon had gross averages of 45.7 and 45.6 yards. But he was dumped in favor of King, who previously had some big seasons with the Raiders but lasted four games for the Broncos before being placed on injured reserve. King hasn’t played in the NFL since.

“I wish it was longer,’’ Dixon said of his first Denver stint. “I didn’t want to leave but in this business that’s the way it goes. I just kept my chin up and didn’t take it personally and got back to work and here we are five years later since I was traded, and I’m back.”

When Dixon got word last March that the Broncos were interested in a reunion, he was fired up.

“I loved my time here and I was excited for another opportunity,’’ he said. “My agent had been talking to a couple of teams and this was the best situation so I think it’s a win for everybody. … (Denver is) a great city and this organization has a history of being very good and putting good football on the field.’’

Unfortunately for Dixon, his first stint with the Broncos came a year after they won Super Bowl 50 and since they have missed the playoffs seven straight years and had six straight losing seasons. Dixon never has appeared in a playoff game in seven NFL seasons, and his trend of joining a team the year after it won a Super Bowl continued last season with the Rams.

“Nobody cares about how good you were last year,’’ Dixon said. “It’s all about what you can do today. … I’m all about winning. I’ll do everything I can to help the team win.”

The Rams went 5-12 last seaso,n but Dixon did what he could for them. He said he “hit the ball really well.’’ His throwing wasn’t too shabby either.