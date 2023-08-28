Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams underwent left ankle surgery on Monday, and a source said he is projected to be sidelined six to eight weeks.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, N.C.

Williams, entering his ninth season, was Denver's primary nickel back last season. That role to begin the season Sept. 10 against Las Vegas now should go to Essang Bassey, who had interceptions in each of Denver's three preseason games.

It remains to be seen what the Broncos will do with Williams when 53-man rosters are set Tuesday. One possibility would be to put Williams on the initial 53-man roster and then after at least one day move him to injured reserve. Then he would have to miss a minimum of four games and could return to the active roster around midseason. If he is placed immediately on injured reserve, he would be out the entire season.

Williams has had issues prior to this season with his left ankle. He hurt it again early in training camp and missed the entire preseason.

Also Monday, a source said Broncos undrafted rookie tackle Demontrey Jacobs suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason final, an injury that will keep him out at least several weeks. Jacobs could be waived Tuesday with an injury designation. If an injury settlement is then reached, he could return to the Broncos after the length of that settlement plus three weeks.

The Broncos did get good news on another undrafted rookie tackle in Alex Palczewski. The hand injury he suffered against the Rams was not serious.