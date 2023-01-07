Cardinals Broncos Football

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates a interception against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey - freelancer, FR42408 AP

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Chargers prop bets:

1. Under 39.5 points

Why it’s a good bet: Even with nothing at stake, don't see a ton of points in this game.  

2. Latavius Murray over 0.5 touchdowns, +150

Why it’s a good bet: I could see the running back getting into the endzone. 

3. Will both teams make 33 yard or longer FG

Why it’s a good bet: With Denver's defense and offense, field goals are always a good bet. 

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 23-25)