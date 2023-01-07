Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Chargers prop bets:
1. Under 39.5 points
Why it’s a good bet: Even with nothing at stake, don't see a ton of points in this game.
2. Latavius Murray over 0.5 touchdowns, +150
Why it’s a good bet: I could see the running back getting into the endzone.
3. Will both teams make 33 yard or longer FG
Why it’s a good bet: With Denver's defense and offense, field goals are always a good bet.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 23-25)