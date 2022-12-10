Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Chiefs prop bets:
1. Patrick Mahomes under 273.5 yards, -115
Why it’s a good bet: The KC QB will still have a good game but I don't think he puts up big yards.
2. Travis Kelce over 74.5 yards, -115
Why it’s a good bet: The tight end always has big games against the Broncos ... and everybody else.
3. Latavius Murray over 0.5 TDs, +172
Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos offense is so bad. The running back is the only guy to score recently.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 19-17)