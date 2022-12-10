Broncos Ravens Football

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Chiefs prop bets:

1. Patrick Mahomes under 273.5 yards, -115

Why it’s a good bet: The KC QB will still have a good game but I don't think he puts up big yards.

2. Travis Kelce over 74.5 yards, -115

Why it’s a good bet: The tight end always has big games against the Broncos ... and everybody else. 

3. Latavius Murray over 0.5 TDs, +172

Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos offense is so bad. The running back is the only guy to score recently. 

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 19-17)

