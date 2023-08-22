ENGLEWOOD — Fights have broken out around the NFL during recent joint practices. Some sessions have been canceled due to the fear of tempers escalating.

None of that seems to bother Sean Payton.

The Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams will hold joint practices Wednesday and Thursday at Centura Health Training Center. Denver’s coach figures they will go off without a hitch.

“We’ve had a lot of good work take place without any fighting, so I don’t expect that to be an issue at all,’’ Payton said Tuesday after a training camp practice about his history of joint practices.

Payton coached New Orleans for 15 seasons before taking off last year to serve as a Fox studio analyst. He said he had about eight or nine joint practices during his time with the Saints, including with the Chargers and the Patriots, and they went well.

Payton has said he has a good relationship with Rams coach Sean McVay and expects he “will do a great job with his team.” Payton spoke this week with McVay in preparation for the practices.

“We met on the field locations and the drills that we’re going to do and got all of that organized,’’ said Payton, whose Broncos on Saturday will face the Rams at Empower Field at Mile High in the preseason finale.

Despite Payton shrugging off the possibility of fights occurring in joint practices, Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz didn’t deny they are a possibility, especially on the second day.

“It really depends on how the first practice goes,’’ Meinerz said. “If someone gets got the first day, then you got to be a little bit more aware the next day that something might be happening. And when it comes to these practices and this is the last week of the preseason and people are trying to make teams and stuff, we got to be really aware of trying to protect yourself and protect your buddies because anything can happen, especially in this physical and violent of a game.”

Meinerz said the Broncos are “not looking to start fights” but do want to have a “physical practice.” He is hopeful that if anything happens, it “gets cleaned up quickly.”

At least the Rams this week won’t have star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who will rest up in California. Donald last year swung a helmet during a joint practice with the Bengals.

“We’ll see how it goes,’’ Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell said of the practices. “It can go anywhere, so I hope we’ll be chilled and everything will be all right.”

Jewell had expected Payton to address players Tuesday night about the need for tempers not to flare.

“We’ll talk about just stay calm and just do the normal stuff,’’ Jewell said. “Don’t be a jerk.”

Jewell said the joint practices are “like a game” due to facing another team. Payton called it important to have two days of work against an opponent rather than just one.

“You are able to get to a little more situations in the framework of your team,’’ Payton said.

With starters in line to get plenty of work in the two practices against the Rams, Payton said most won’t play in the preseason finale. For those who do play, he doesn’t expect they will be on the field for more than a series.