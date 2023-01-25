San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo bringing the number of known candidates for the team’s head coaching vacancy to 10, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on condition of anonymity because the team does not make its coaching search public.