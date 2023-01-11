DENVER — The Broncos' search for their next coach is underway for the second straight year.
Denver fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett Dec. 26, after he started the season 4-11. Owner and CEO Greg Penner is leading the Broncos' search this year, alongside GM George Paton, who hired Hackett.
"We’re building a competitive foundation for the future," Penner said. "The new head coach that we hire will have every resource available to them and the full support of our ownership group to build on our winning and championship tradition here."
A timetable for when the next coach will be hired is unknown and could largely depend on the NFL playoffs. In-person interviews cannot take place until Jan. 17.
Known candidates who are expected to interview:
Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator
Sean Payton, former Saints head coach
Jim Harbaugh, University of Michigan head coach
Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator
Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator
DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator
Jim Caldwell, former Colts, Lions head coach
Follow along with all coaching search updates below.
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Caldwell joins candidate list: Former Colts and Lions head coach has been added to candidate pool and is expected to interview Wednesday.
Tuesday, Jan. 10: Evero interviews: Evero completed his interview on Tuesday and has been requested for both the Colts and Texans jobs.
Monday, Jan. 9: Ryans requested for interview: 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is requested for an interview. Ryans, 38, is considered one of the brightest young minds in football and will likely be a candidate for several openings.
Monday, Jan. 9: Morris requested for interview: Rams defensive coordinator Raheem is requested to interview. Morris checks several boxes, having served as a head coach previously for the Buccaneers from 2009-11.
Monday, Jan. 9: Quinn requested for interview: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has formally been requested to interview. Quinn was a finalist for the job a season ago and is considered one of Denver's top candidates.
Sunday, Jan. 8: Harbaugh requested for interview: University of Michigan head coach and former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh is requested to be interviewed virtually. Harbaugh released statement on Jan. 5 that he "expects" to remain at Michigan, despite speculation he'd like to return to the NFL.
Sunday, Jan. 8: Evero first to interview: Broncos defensive coordinator will be the first to interview for the opening and is expected to interview in-person the week of Jan. 9. Evero is the only in-house candidate after helping the Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2022.
Saturday, Jan. 7: Payton requested for interview: Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is requested to interview for the job, with permission from the Saints. Payton still has two years remaining on his contract, after leaving the team last year, meaning the Saints will have to be compensated if he's hired.