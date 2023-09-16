Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Commanders prop bets:

1. Samaje Perine TD (+220)

Why it’s a good bet: The running back had 12 touches in the opener, and that probably won't stop.

2. Javonte Williams over 48.5 yards rushing (-114)

Why it’s a good bet: He looked good in his return and coach Sean Payton will keep giving him the ball.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

3. Sam Howell under 201.5 yards passing (-114)

Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos' defense will bother the inexperienced quarterback.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 1-2)