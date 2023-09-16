Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Commanders prop bets:
1. Samaje Perine TD (+220)
Why it’s a good bet: The running back had 12 touches in the opener, and that probably won't stop.
2. Javonte Williams over 48.5 yards rushing (-114)
Why it’s a good bet: He looked good in his return and coach Sean Payton will keep giving him the ball.
3. Sam Howell under 201.5 yards passing (-114)
Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos' defense will bother the inexperienced quarterback.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 1-2)