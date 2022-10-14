ENGLEWOOD — With injuries come opportunities.
And for two Broncos, Damarri Mathis and Michael Ojemudia, the season-ending injury to cornerback Ronald Darby is the biggest opportunity of their young careers. Darby, an eight-year veteran, will surely be missed in Denver's secondary. But the Broncos are confident they have two young players who ready to fill that void in Mathis, a rookie, and Ojemudia, who is in his third season.
"It's a tough loss for us, obviously," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "Ronald was playing really well. He's been a very productive player in the league for a long time. But that's kind of the nature of the beast. The next guy has to step up. Both guys have done a good job in terms of (Ojemudia) and Damarri, getting ready for their opportunity. I'm confident in what they're able to do."
Ojemudia, a 2020 third-round pick out of Iowa, has the edge over Mathis in experience, playing in 18 games in his career and making 11 starts in 2020. But has also been dealing with a hamstring injury that had him on the injured reserve for the first five games.
That has allowed Mathis, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, to be Darby's immediate replacement. In minimal playing time, Mathis has played well, totaling 12 tackles and one pass defensed. A standout at Pitt, Mathis performing well isn't unexpected, but his ability to adjust to a new defensive scheme has been impressive.
"He's come a long way," Evero said. "To never play in off-man and now he's playing off and doing a lot different things he's never done before. It's a real credit to his work ethic and the kid he is. He's done a great job."
It'll be interesting to see who Evero chooses to start Monday night against the Chargers, with Mathis also battling a minor knee injury. But it could very well be Mathis, who has shown composure in his two games played.
And he says he's more than ready for the challenge.
"It's just that next-man-up mentality," Mathis said. "Being ready to play. I just feel like I have that mindset... Not thinking too much and just being a football player. Just doing what I've been doing my whole life."
Injury report
The Broncos had some good news Friday on the injury front. Quarterback Russell Wilson was a full participant in practice, as he continues to battle a shoulder injury. He is expected to start Monday night against the Chargers.
Did not practice: ILB Josey Jewell (knee), G Dalton Risner (back)
Limited: OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), RB Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs), CB Damarri Mathis (knee), G/C Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), TE Eric Saubert (thigh), S Caden Sterns (hip), OL Billy Turner (knee), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist)
How to watch Monday
Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)
6:15 pm Monday, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
TV: ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters)
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM (Dave Logan, Rick Lewis, Susie Wargin)