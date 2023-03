The Broncos agreed to a contract with former Texans, Colts, Packers and Chiefs cornerback Tremon Smith, according to reports.

The deal is for $5.5 million over two years, reports said.

Smith was a sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2018. He played in 17 games for the Texans in each of the past two seasons, totaling 53 tackles two interceptions and three forced fumbles in that time. Smith also served as a kickoff returner, averaging 23.9 yards in that role.