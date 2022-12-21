ENGLEWOOD — Pat Surtain II is headed to the Pro Bowl.
The Broncos' second-year cornerback has been selected as a starter in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday. This is Surtain's first career Pro Bowl selection and he is the only Bronco to be selected to this year's team. Last year, the Broncos did not have a player selected. Safety Justin Simmons, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, was selected this year as a first alternate for the game.
Surtain has been one of the top corners in the NFL this season, starting in all 14 games for the Broncos. He's totaled 55 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions. And while his stats may not jump off the page, it's because teams have purposefully not thrown his direction.
He is now the first Broncos cornerback to make the Pro Bowl since Chris Harris Jr. in 2018 and the first second-year Bronco to be selected since wide receiver Courtland Sutton in 2018. He is also general manager George Paton's first draft pick, as the ninth overall selection in 2021.
Other cornerbacks selected to this year's Pro Bowl include the Jets' Sauce Gardner, the Ravens' Marlon Humphrey, the Dolphins' Xavien Howard, the Eagles' Darius Slay, the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs, the Seahawks' Tariq Woolen and the Packers' Jaire Alexander.
There is no Pro Bowl game this year. Instead, there will be skill challenges among the players, which will take place Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.