With fans to attend 12 sessions at Broncos training camp, cornerback Art Green figures the timing is right to make a dramatic play.

The rookie believed he performed well in spring drills in Denver after being undrafted out of the University of Houston. He was asked to describe one of his better plays.

“I made some good plays and was doing my technique and doing my job,’’ Green said. “I didn’t feel like I did anything out of the ordinary. Once I do a one-handed, 360 (degree) catch, then I’ll probably have something amazing to tell you.’’

It was then suggested it would be ideal to make such a play when fans are at camp.

“Hopefully, I do something out of the pocket in training camp and have an amazing catch or something,’’ he said.

Green and other rookies will report for training camp Wednesday at the Centura Health Training Center. Veterans report next Tuesday, and the first practice before fans is scheduled for July 28.

“I’ve never had a practice except for a spring game where you had people at practice,’’ Green said. “That’s going to be kind of cool. It’s going to be fun kind of playing in front of people for a while.”

Some eyes will be on Green, who got $180,000 in guaranteed money, the second-highest figure among Denver’s undrafted rookies, trailing only the $195,000 received by Thomas Income, the edge rusher out of Central Michigan. Green got a $10,000 signing bonus in addition to having $170,000 of his rookie minimum salary of $750,000 guaranteed.

With the Broncos having only five draft picks, it would not be a surprise if several undrafted rookies make the 53-man roster. Green is hoping to show folks he is worthy of a roster spot.

“I feel good,’’ Green said about his chances to make the team. “I’ve got to continue to give good effort and I’ll be where I want to be.’’

Green knows that training camp will be a lot tougher than spring drills.

“It’s going to be a grind,’’ he said. “You’re going to be getting some good work, going to be there all day. I’m basically getting ready for that. … I’ve got to keep learning from coaches and just be ready to get some work in and get my spot on the team wherever I fit.”

Green expects the workouts before the veterans arrive to feature "some conditioning” in helping the rookies get “acclimated” to the demands of training camp under first-year coach Sean Payton.

Denver’s drafted players scheduled to report are second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr., a wide receiver from Oklahoma; third-round selections Drew Sanders, a linebacker from Arkansas, and Riley Moss, a cornerback from Iowa; sixth-round pick JL Skinner, a safety from Boise State; and seventh-round selection Alex Forsyth, a center from Oregon State.

Other undrafted rookies who got notable guaranteed money include Princeton guard Henry Byrd ($115,000), Illinois tackle Alex Palczewski ($80,000), South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins ($75,000) and running back Jaleel McLaughlin ($55,000). The 5-foot-7, 187-pound McLaughlin comes to training camp with impressive stats, having rushed for an all-college career record 8,155 yards while at Notre Dame College of Ohio and Youngstown (Ohio) State.