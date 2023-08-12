GLENDALE, Ariz. – After not playing in the opener, Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II said he would welcome taking the field later in the preseason.

In Denver’s 18-17 loss Friday night to Arizona at State Farm Stadium, Broncos coach Sean Payton did not use defensive fixtures Surtain and Frank Clark at outside linebacker. Payton called it a “coach’s decision.”

The Broncos’ second of three preseason games will be next Saturday at San Francisco.

“It depends,’’ Surtain said of whether he expects to see preseason action. “Obviously, I’d like to get some reps to get acclimated to the field. We’ll see on how I feel but only time will tell.”

Surtain said nothing injury-related played a role in his not playing against the Cardinals.

“Play it safe,’’ Surtain said. “That was the main reasoning behind it. I’m not too concerned.”

Clark has been in and out of practice since the start of training camp, with Payton having declined to provide a reason for that. Payton had said last Wednesday he expected Clark to play at Arizona.

Key starters who didn’t play Friday included running back Javonte Williams, working his way back from a serious knee injury suffered last October, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who will miss the entire preseason due to a sprained knee, and safety Justin Simmons, who is nursing a tweaked groin. Williams is expected to play against the 49ers.

Stidham struggles

Three quarterbacks played Friday for the Broncos and two led touchdown drives. The one who didn’t was backup Jarrett Stidham, who struggled.

Russell Wilson started and completed 7 of 13 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. Stidham then came on and was just 5 of 15 for 50 yards with an ugly interception. Finishing up was third-stringer Ben DiNucci, who was 7 of 9 for 57 yards and led Denver on an 87-yard touchdown drive that culminated in a 4-yard run by Jaleel McLaughlin for a 17-10 lead with 1:30 remaining.

“I will take a look at the film,’’ Stidham said after the game. “I don’t ever want to jump to conclusions too soon before watching the film.”

Not good enough

The Broncos’ first-string offense scored on just one of four possessions, getting a touchdown. That wasn’t good enough for left tackle Garret Bolles.

“We have to do better on all aspects of the game,’’ Bolles said. “Seven points isn’t going to cut it. It’s not where we need to be.”

Still, Bolles said it was “a good starting point.”

“I just think that we dusted the rust off and started getting into a groove,’’ he said.

Bassey comes up big

With Surtain out and K’Waun Williams not playing due to an undisclosed condition, Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey started Friday and made the most of it.

In the first quarter, he intercepted a pass and returned it 31 yards to the Arizona 41. The Broncos, though, failed to score due to Brett Maher missing a 47-yard field-goal attempt.

“It was just another opportunity for me. … Third down, the receiver slipped and I just kept running to the ball,’’ Bassey said. “Quarterback (Clayton Tune) threw it right to me and I just made the play that came to me.”

Briefly

Rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., who is first on the depth chart for punt and kickoff returns and had missed the start of training camp with a hamstring injury, did not play. Montrell Washington returned two punts for 29 yards and Kendall Hinton had a fair catch on one. Tony Jones Jr. returned one kickoff for 8 yards. … With Tim Patrick having been lost for the season due to a torn Achilles, Marquez Callaway started at wide receiver and had one catch for seven yards. Regular starters Courtland Sutton had three grabs for 35 yards and Jerry Jeudy two for 40. … The Broncos did not practice Saturday and also won’t take the field Sunday before returning on Monday.