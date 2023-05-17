CENTENNIAL — Riley Moss has dealt with the ‘white cornerback’ stereotypes so long that he’s even got jokes when asked about it.

“I didn’t know I was the only white corner, to be honest with you. Nah, I’m just playing with you,” Moss said, drawing a good laugh at this past weekend’s rookie minicamp.

While there hasn’t been a white cornerback to regularly start in the league since Jason Sehorn in the early 2000s, that’s not something Moss even thinks about.

“At the end of the day, if you can do the job, you can do the job,” Moss said. “That’s what I’m here to do.”

Moss, a third-round pick out of Iowa, should feel pretty confident after the Broncos gave up a future pick to take him.

“We feel like he’s a quality player and he’s going to help us,” general manager George Paton said on draft night. “You don’t love giving picks up in the future, but we had two in the third (next year). I think we all feel really good about it and feel great about it because of everything (coach) Sean (Payton) said. He aced the offseason, the Senior Bowl and the combine, and then we brought him in on a visit."

A multi-year starter and a multi-time All-Big Ten honoree, Moss almost didn’t get a chance at a school like Iowa. He said he only had a bunch of FCS offers until he had a stellar track season in high school and caught the attention of the Iowa coaching staff.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“There’s no lying in track,” Moss said. “The numbers don’t lie. That helped out a lot, getting me to Iowa.”

While with the Hawkeyes, Moss showed off his ability to make big plays, becoming just the third player in program history with two pick-6s in a single game. But Moss also had to play with a certain level of physicality because while there are definitely top-tier wide receivers in the conference like Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., there are still plenty of run-heavy offenses that test corners like Moss.

“Especially playing in the Big Ten, you have to be able to come up and make plays on the running back,” Moss said. “We played some Cover 2 and you have to set the edge. They’re going to pull some guards and some tackles at you — Michigan did it to us — and you can’t be scared. You’ve gotta go and hit ‘em in the mouth.”

Now that he’s in Denver, Moss is just eagerly waiting for the chance to meet his first team All-Pro teammate, Patrick Surtain II.

“Once he’s in the building and stuff, I’m going to be chasing him around, doing whatever I can (to learn),” Moss said. “What he does, I do.”