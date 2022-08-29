ENGLEWOOD • The Broncos are a little closer to having their roster set for this season.
Six players were cut by the Broncos Monday, moving the roster down to 74. Punter Sam Martin (released), cornerback Donnie Lewis (waived/injured), cornerback Bless Austin, inside linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, running back JaQuan Hardy and offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez were all let go. The Broncos, along with all 32 NFL teams, will have to cut their roster down to 53 by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Martin was the only surprise of the group, as he's been the Broncos' starting punter the past two seasons. The nine-year veteran was released due to a contract dispute between him and the team. The Broncos wanted Martin to take a pay cut from his $2.25 million he was due this season, but Martin refused, forcing the Broncos to release him.
Martin was in a position battle with Corliss Waitman all through training camp and the preseason. Waitman is entering his second NFL season, after being waived by the Steelers following last season. Waitman has big shoes to fill as he replaces Martin, who was a top five punter statistically in 2021 and set the franchise record for net punting last season.
The Broncos releasing Martin was also a vote of confidence for Waitman, who was impressive in the punting battle.
"We took it from the offseason. We took it to the training camp and now we’re still trying to evaluate these guys during the preseason games," special teams coach Dwayne Stukes said Thursday of the punter battle. "We chart them in practice, as well. Chart their kicks, chart their distance, and chart their hangs. It’s not just the preseason games, it’s an accumulation of things.
"Consistency, to be completely honest with you, and obviously distance. We don’t want to see 30-yard punts, we don’t want to see 40-yard punts in the middle of the field with 4.0 (seconds) hang because those are the balls that come right back at you. We prefer to get the ball to the numbers or outside the numbers with good distance, good hang, and good location. That’s what we preach around here."