ENGLEWOOD • Only one week remains before the Broncos will have their original 53-man roster, and there are still several close competitions ongoing.
The Broncos took one step closer Tuesday, releasing four more players to get the roster down to 80. Inside linebacker Joe Schobert, running back Stevie Scott III, offensive lineman Casey Tucker and wide receiver Trey Quinn were cut. Defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer was released Monday.
Now, the Broncos have seven days to cut down the roster by 27 more spots. And coach Nathaniel Hackett knows it will not be an easy decision.
"It's one of those things — it’s there. I'm not going to ignore it," Hackett said Tuesday. "It's awkward at times, it's rough at times, but it's about addressing it and hitting it headfirst. Those guys know I brought it up; it's just part of the game. It is what it is. For me, I always want to be sure that I talk with them and sometimes they don't want to talk. They are not happy about it, and I understand that, I respect that. Unfortunately, that is part of this business."
The Broncos did give some insight to what the roster might look like Tuesday with their roster moves. Scott, Tucker and Spencer were all expected cuts, with Scott being replaced by former Saints running back Devine Ozigbo, who was signed Monday. And Tucker and Spencer were health cuts, as both suffered long-term injuries.
But at inside linebacker, releasing Schobert — who the Broncos signed eight days ago on Aug. 15 — is an indication the team believes starting linebacker Jonas Griffith is on track to return from his elbow injury he suffered against the Cowboys in the preseason opener. It's also a vote of confidence in backups Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton. Still, don't be surprised if the Broncos look to claim another inside linebacker off waivers.
And at wide receiver, the battle for the final couple spots only intensifies with the release of Quinn, who was having a solid camp and preseason. Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler and Montrell Washington appear to be locks to make the team. That leaves Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson and Darrius Shepherd fighting for possibly one or two spots.
Hinton, Johnson and Virgil seem to be the leaders, but with one preseason game remaining, anything can happen between now and Tuesday.
"Every time you think somebody is going to separate themselves, another guy steps up," Hackett said. "It's not necessary that anybody is taking a step back, it’s that other people are stepping up. As a coach, that's what you're trying to create at all positions. So, I think it is very close.
"I think those guys are really working hard and they're getting a great understanding of the pass game and what we are trying to accomplish. I think that's what is good to see and it's a positive problem to have for us."
BREAKOUT BOX
The Russ Effect
Phew! Broncos QB Russell Wilson survived cut day Tuesday. Here’s where No. 3 ranks in passing touchdowns since he entered the NFL in 2012:
1. Tom Brady (New England/Tampa Bay): 324
2. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay): 317
3. Russell Wilson (Seattle): 292
4. Matt Ryan (Atlanta): 272
5. Matthew Stafford (Detroit/L.A. Rams): 263