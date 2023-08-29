The Broncos entered Tuesday needing to make moves on 33 players to get down to the NFL regular-season roster limit of 53. With that in mind, they began early in the morning informing players about being let go.
Cuts made by the Broncos have included quarterback Ben DiNucci, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, outside linebacker Aaron Patrick, kicker Brett Maher and defensive linemen Tyler Lancaster and Jordan Jackson, an Air Force graduate.
In letting DiNucci go, the Broncos chose to keep two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster in Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. They want DiNucci for the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Many thought Okwuegbunam would make the team after having nine catches for 107 yards in last Saturday's 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams. However, his late surge wasn't enough.
Maher was cut when the Broncos agreed to trade for New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz.
Patrick, who sustained a torn ACL last year, was let go after two Denver seasons. Lancaster was released after signing as a free agent following four seasons with Green Bay. Although Jackson was cut, the Broncos want him for the practice squad.
Here's an ongoing list of players who have been released so far Tuesday:
QB Ben DiNucci
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
OLB Aaron Patrick
DL Tyler Lancaster
DL Jordan Jackson
RB Tyler Badie
WR Montrell Washington
WR Taylor Grimes
WR Josh Hammond
TE Tommy Hudson
OL Henry Byrd
OL Will Sherman
CB Faion Hicks
CB Art Green
LB Austin Ajiake
LB Seth Benson
DL P.J. Mustipher
RB Dwayne Washington
RB Tony Jones
S Devon Key
C Kyle Fuller
OLB Marcus Haynes
DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi