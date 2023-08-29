The Broncos entered Tuesday needing to make moves on 33 players to get down to the NFL regular-season roster limit of 53. With that in mind, they began early in the morning informing players about being let go.
Cuts made by the Broncos have included quarterback Ben DiNucci, outside linebacker Aaron Patrick, kicker Brett Maher and defensive linemen Tyler Lancaster and Jordan Jackson, an Air Force graduate.
In letting DiNucci go, the Broncos chose to keep two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster in Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. They want DiNucci for the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Maher was cut when the Broncos agreed to trade for New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz.
Patrick, who sustained a torn ACL last year, was let go after two Denver seasons. Lancaster was released after signing as a free agent following four seasons with Green Bay. Although Jackson was cut, the Broncos want him for the practice squad.
Here's an ongoing list of players who have been released so far Tuesday:
QB Ben DiNucci
OLB Aaron Patrick
DL Tyler Lancaster
K Brett Maher
DL Jordan Jackson
RB Tyler Badie
WR Montrell Washington
WR Taylor Grimes
WR Josh Hammond
WR Michael Bandy
TE Tommy Hudson
G Henry Byrd
G Will Sherman
CB Faion Hicks
CB Art Green
LB Austin Ajiake
LB Seth Benson
DL P.J. Mustipher
RB Dwayne Washington
RB Tony Jones
S Devon Key
C Kyle Fuller
OLB Christopher Allen (injury designation)
OLB Marcus Haynes
DL Tomasi Laulile
T Demontrey Jacobs
DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi