ENGLEWOOD — Through 12 games, Ejiro Evero's defense has been ready for almost everything thrown its way.
The Broncos defensive coordinator has led his unit into the top five of nearly every statistical category and has several players playing the best football of their careers. But Evero, while being the lone bright spot in a 3-9 season, has yet to face a challenge as tough as Sunday's — the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs rank first in total offense at 423.2 yards per game and scoring offense at 29.2 points per game. They also have arguably the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. Evero's defense ranks third in total defense (304.6 yards per game) and second in scoring defense (17 points per game).
And Evero has seen Mahomes and the Chiefs at their best, beating them 54-51 in 2018 as the Rams' defensive backs coach.
"I haven't played against them since 2018 and they were pretty good when (the Rams) played them. ... We beat them, but it wasn't a great feeling for me," Evero said. "They've had some great teams over the years. They're well-coached. Obviously, one of the greatest coaches of all time. They've got a great quarterback. They just do a great job with their personnel and utilizing them and using their strengths."
Evero's defense will obviously have its hands full on Sunday, with not only Mahomes but playmakers such as tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, among others. And while the Chiefs no longer have speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill, now with Dolphins, that hasn't been a problem, adding guys like Valdes-Scantling from the Packers in free agency and receiver Kadarius Toney in a trade with the Giants just a few weeks ago.
"They're a really good offense," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "They were with Tyreek. Obviously, I know ‘MVS’ (Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling) really well. In the end, the quarterback back there, he plays at a high level. They do a great job blocking it up for him, running the football, passing the ball, extending plays, running around, scrambling. It's fun to watch. Unfortunately, we're going to be going against that. We don't want to be fun to watch this week."
If the Broncos want a chance on Sunday, their defense will again need to play at a high level. And not just for the first 58 minutes. They've given up too many late scores that have lost them games, as the offense still can't score enough to put teams away.
They don't want a similar situation as last week, allowing Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to drive 91 yards down the field in four minutes to win the game. It likely won't take Mahomes that long and the Broncos might be fortunate to even be in a similar situation in the final minutes of Sunday's game.
"We've got to finish better," Evero said. "It's been very frustrating and I think it's probably the same sentiment for the whole team. We're right there and we just haven't gotten it done."
Did not practice: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), OL Dalton Risner (shoulder/back), DL D.J. Jones (shoulder).
Limited: K Brandon McManus (quad), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), DL Jonathan Harris (knee), OL Tom Compton (illness), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (illness), LB Justin Strnad (illness), DL DeShawn Williams (illness), OLB Jonathon Cooper (ankle).