ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos finally had some good news on the injury front Monday.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who injured his ankle on the first play of Sunday's game against the Titans, is only "day-to-day" after it appeared it could have been a serious injury, according to coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Jeudy's status for this week's game against the Raiders is unclear, but Hackett said Sunday they we're hoping to "dodge a bullet" and they did. Already without Tim Patrick for the season and KJ Hamler, who is currently battling a hamstring injury, losing Jeudy would have been a big blow.

But the Broncos do have a few other injuries from Sunday's loss. Cornerback K'Waun Williams suffered a knee injury and will have a scope this week. He's expected to be week-to-week. Right tackle Billy Turner also has a knee injury and is week-to-week. And center Graham Glasgow has a shoulder injury and is day-to-day.

With Turner and Glasgow both injured, the Broncos offensive line continues to be the most effected group on the injury front. Every starter has missed at least one game this season and left tackle Garett Bolles is out for the season with a leg injury. On Sunday, rookie Luke Wattenberg, the third string center, replaced Glasgow who replaced the injured Lloyd Cushenberry. And Quinn Bailey, who is a practice squad player and fourth string tackle, replaced Turner.

"I think Quinn came in there and did a really good job," Hackett said. "I mean, another guy that hasn't gotten a lot of reps throughout the year, and he's been working on scout team. We activated him for this game and he jumped right in there, and it wasn't too big for him. In the beginning he needed to get his feet underneath him, but as the game went on, I thought he did a good job."

The offensive line has been a major problem for the Broncos, which was especially apparent on Sunday. The Titans hit quarterback Russell Wilson 18 times and sacked him six other times. And they only rushed for 65 yards.

"You never want to see your quarterback get hit. I hate when he gets hit. But I know he's doing everything he can out there to make a play," Hackett said. "I would tell you it's not just one thing. It's not just the offensive line. It's us as a collective group and that's why we have to evaluate everything."