Despite possibly not landing their top candidates, the Broncos didn't request any new interviews on Monday as they continue their search for a head coach.

Denver's search for its next coach has been a long one, starting with eight candidates. Many expected the Broncos to add to that list this week, with two of their targets — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans — seemingly dropping out of the race. Harbaugh has turned the Broncos down twice, while Ryans is considered the favorite to be hired by the Texans this week.

If the Broncos do expand their search, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are the presumed candidates who would join the race. Gannon and Callahan interviewed for the job last year and Kafka is one of the hottest names in this year's cycle. Those requests could come at any point this week, though it seems few actually know what Denver's plan is moving forward.

Fangio has options

While the Broncos search for their next head coach, one of their previous head coaches has plenty of options. Vic Fangio, who coached the Broncos from 2019-2021, is a finalist for several defensive coordinator openings. And on Sunday, it was reported by NFL Network that he had accepted the position with the Dolphins. But it's now been reported by 9News that Fangio hasn't accepted the position yet, as he's also a candidate with the Panthers and would likely be with the 49ers, if Ryans leaves for the Texans.

Salary cap set

The NFL announced Monday the new salary cap will be set at $224.8 million in 2023. That means the Broncos will have approximately $12 million in cap space that they can use this offseason.

The league also released franchise tag numbers, which will be important for Denver. Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones has a strong chance of being tagged, which would cost the Broncos $19.7 million.