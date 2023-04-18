Only twice before have the Broncos not had a first- or second-round pick in a draft.

Only four times before have they had five or fewer selections in a draft.

And they've never had five or fewer picks in a draft — with none in the first or second round.

That is the scenario facing the Broncos heading into the April 27-29 draft. They don’t pick until they have back-to-back selections in the third round at Nos. 67 and 68. And they currently have five overall picks.

The Broncos, who gave up picks in the March 2022 trade with Seattle for quarterback Russell Wilson and in the trade earlier this year with New Orleans for the rights to new coach Sean Payton, were well aware of their draft situation entering free agency. That’s one reason why general manager George Paton said they spent lavishly, the primary moves being landing tackle Mike McGlinchey, guard Ben Powers and defensive end Zach Allen.

“I think they did what they needed to in terms of understanding where some of their weaknesses were,’’ NFL Network draft analyst and CBS game analyst Charles Davis said of what Denver did in free agency.

Now, the Broncos obviously still want to nail the draft. Paton said they need to “make some hay” with their picks in the third round.

After that, the Broncos currently have the No. 108 pick in the fourth round, No. 139 in the fifth and No. 195 in the sixth round. Paton hasn’t ruled out that they could trade down in the draft to accumulate extra picks.

Since the Broncos entered the AFL in 1960 and since the AFL combined with the NFL for one draft in 1967, the only previous times they haven’t had either a first- or second-round pick were in 1986 and 1995. But both of those drafts ended up turning out OK.

In 1986, the Broncos’ initial pick in the fourth round was offensive lineman Jim Juriga, who immediately became a starter but played just three seasons before retiring due to injury and then becoming a veterinarian. And in the sixth round they landed Mark Jackson, who went on to become an impact Denver wide receiver from 1986-92.

In 1995, the Broncos’ initial pick in the fourth round of tackle Jamie Brown didn’t turn out well, and he started only four of the 29 games he played in three Denver seasons. But the Broncos hit it big in the sixth round by taking future Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis, and their selection in the seventh round of tight end Byron Chamberlain also paid dividends.

Davis will revisit the latter portion of the draft when he and former Denver quarterback Jake Plummer announce a Broncos’ Day 3 draft selection on April 29 from Mexico.

“The forgotten people right here,’’ Davis quipped about those selected on the final day.

The four times the Broncos have selected five or fewer players in a draft were in 1997, when they had three picks; 2007, when they had four; and in 1978 and 1994, when they had five. But they had first-round picks in three of those years and at least a second-round selection in 1994.

In 1997, the Broncos took in the first round star defensive tackle Trevor Pryce. In 2007, their selection of defensive end Jarvis Moss in the first round didn’t work out, but they landed steady tackle Ryan Harris in the third round.

In 1978, the Broncos didn’t end up with much in a draft that included disappointing nose tackle Don Latimer going in the first round. In 1994, though, they ended up with solid linebacker Allen Aldridge in the second round and really nailed it in the seventh round with the selection of center Tom Nalen, who ended up in the Ring of Honor.

Now, the Broncos will try to come up big again in a draft in which they have limited capital.

“With their back-to-back picks in the third round at 67 and 68, there’s a lot of different directions they can go,’’ said ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid. “They can look at the defensive side. I think they could use some help off the edge. I think they need more depth at center. They also need cornerback depth.”

Reid has done a seven-round mock draft in which he projects Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison going to Denver at No. 67 and Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson being taken No. 68. He also named Ohio State center Luke Wypler as a possibility for one of those picks.

For those seeking some history surrounding the Broncos and the Nos. 67 and 68 picks, they have taken four players at 67 and one at 68. That included getting longtime starters Claudie Minor at tackle after he went No. 68 in 1974 and Dan Neil at guard after he was taken No. 67 in 1997.

Denver’s selections at No. 67 of cornerback Chris Watson in 1999 and linebacker Nate Irving in 2011 did not turn out well. The Broncos’ last No. 67 pick was running back Ronnie Hillman, who ran for 863 years in their Super Bowl-winning season of 2015 and tragically died last December due to a rare form of kidney cancer.