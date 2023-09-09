The Broncos on Saturday elevated wide receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad to the active roster, casting additional doubt on the availability of starting receiver Jerry Jeudy for Sunday's opener.

Jeudy was listed Friday as questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High due to a hamstring injury suffered Aug. 24 in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. He returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and also was limited in workouts Thursday and Friday.

The Broncos have only four receivers on the 53-man roster, so the elevations of Humphrey and Dorsett gives them six receivers eligible to play Sunday. If Jeudy can't go, they would have five in uniform.

Humphrey, entering his fifth season, played with current Broncos coach Sean Payton in New Orleans from 2019-21 and knows his offense well. Dorsett, entering his eighth season, joined Denver's practice squad on Aug. 30 and was with the team for practice all of the past week.

Also Saturday, a source said defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, who is on the practice squad, underwent surgery Friday to repair a fractured left ring finger suffered earlier in the week in practice. Ndubuisi, a native of Nigeria who doesn't count against the 16-man practice squad limit due to being an international player, tried to practice after suffering the injury before it was decided surgery was needed. The source said he will be out about six weeks.