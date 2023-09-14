ENGLEWOOD – Jerry Jeudy was upgraded at practice Thursday but Frank Clark was downgraded.

The Broncos listed Jeudy as a full participant in practice for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury in an Aug. 24 workout, and the wide receiver is expected to play Sunday against Washington at Empower Field at Mile High. However, Clark did not practice Thursday due to a hip injury suffered in Wednesday’s workout and the outside linebacker is not expected to play against the Commanders. NFL Media reported he will be out a couple of weeks.

Jeudy and Clark both were listed as limited in Wednesday’s workout. Jeudy sat out the 17-16 loss to Las Vegas in the opener while Clark came off the bench to have two tackles while playing 25 snaps.

“It’s awesome,’’ Broncos receiver Brandon Johnson said of Jeudy being ready to return. “Jerry is so dynamic. He does so much on the field, does so much for the team. Whenever you have him on the field, you have a great chance of winning.”

Clark’s absence could hamper a Broncos pass rush that didn’t manage a sack against Jimmy Garoppolo of the Raiders. At least it might be encouraging for Denver that Arizona sacked Commanders quarterback Sam Howell six times in 20-16 loss last Sunday.

The Broncos on Thursday also listed tight end Greg Dulcich as not practicing, and he will sit out against the Commanders due to a hamstring injury suffered against Las Vegas. Denver listed defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) as full participants after both were limited Wednesday. It marked the first time Moss has been a full participant in practice since he underwent core muscle surgery in late July.

Similarites to Chiefs

With Washington offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy having come from Kansas City, Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II sees a lot of similarities on offense between the Commanders and the Chiefs.

“I see a lot of things that they used with the Chiefs last year into their scheme and (I’m) just getting a key on that and an eye for that,’’ Surtain said.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Bieniemy, a former University of Colorado star running back and Buffaloes offensive coordinator, was a Chiefs assistant the past 10 seasons, including the last five as offensive coordinator. He was on two Super Bowl-winning teams in the latter role.

“They’ve got two great receivers in (Jahan) Dotson and (Terry) McLaurin,’’ Surtain said of the Commanders. “They’re pretty versatile in their scheme. … This will be an exciting matchup.”

Browning making strides

Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning, who is on the physically unable to perform list, is said to be making good strides in his recovery from surgery last spring for a torn right meniscus.

Browning hurt his right knee in Week 3 last season against San Francisco but played the rest of the season. He tweaked the knee during organized team activites and then was diagnosed with the torn meniscus.

Due to being on the PUP list, Browning must miss at least the first four games of the season.

Briefly

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has put a premium on having a better pass rush Sunday. “It’s absolutely important,’’ he said. “Last week, we didn’t have enough pressure on the quarterback.” … On the other side, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said Denver must be wary of Washington’s pass rush, which had three sacks against the Cardinals. “Good rushers. Strong. (There are) no weak spots at all,’’ Lombardi said. “It’s going to take … everyone to execute against those guys.” … Despite an unsuccessful onside kick to open the game against the Raiders, Broncos special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica said, “We’re going to continue to be an aggressive unit.”