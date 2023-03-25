Broncos coach Sean Payton added some big-time experience to his coaching staff Saturday by luring Joe Vitt out of retirement to be his senior defensive assistant.

Vitt, 68, has been coaching in the NFL since 1979, when the Colts were still in Baltimore. He last served as outside linebackers coach with the New York Jets in 2020.

Vitt was with Payton with the New Orelans Saints from 2006-11 and 2013-16 as assistant head coach and linebackers coach. In 2012, when Payton was suspended for a season by the NFL for his role in the bounty scandal, Vitt was the Saints’ interim head coach for the final 10 games, going 5-5. Vitt had been suspended for the first six games that season for his role in the scandal.

Vitt was one of 11 assistants announced Saturday as the Broncos finalized their 2023 coaching staff. Another intriguing name to join the staff is Jamar Cain, who takes over as pass-rush specialist after being defensive line coach at LSU.

Other announced additions to the staff Saturday were Davis Webb (quarterbacks), Lou Ayeni (running backs), Austin King (assistant offensive line), Zack Grossi (offensive quality control), Logan Kilgore (offensive quality control), Isaac Shewmaker (defensive quality control), Addison Lynch (defensive quality control) and Shaun Spee (assistant strength and conditioning).

It had previously been known that Webb would take over as quarterbacks coach. He was an NFL quarterback from 2017-22, including spending last season with the New York Giants and starting the season finale against Philadelphia.

While Vitt had extensive experience with Payton in New Orleans, Kilgore was initially signed as undrafted quarterback by the Saints in 2014. He didn’t make the team but later played in the Canadian Football League.

The Broncos had previously announced 15 members of Payton’s coaching staff. With the total now 26, 10 at one time were with Payton in New Orleans. He was the Saints coach from 2006-11 and from 2013-21.