ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos' practice squad is set, and all 13 players are familiar names.

The group is led by quarterback Josh Johnson, who lost the backup competition to Brett Rypien during training camp and the preseason. The competition was close, according to general manager George Paton and coach Nathaniel Hackett, and the Broncos were relieved they were able to sign Johnson to the practice squad.

"Both of those guys did a really good job," Hackett said on Tuesday, cut day. "It was a very hard decision for all of us, for our entire staff. So much respect for Josh and 'Ryp.' I think just from a consistency standpoint, 'Ryp' just edged him out a little bit. But that's not to say we wouldn't be absolutely ecstatic to have Josh go in a game if we needed to."

The Broncos also signed defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, wide receiver Kendall Hinton and guard Netane Muti, each of whom have played in the regular season for Denver. None of the players the Broncos cut on Tuesday were claimed off waivers Wednesday, leaving a lot of them to sign for the practice squad.

"You never know how that's going to work and it's always a gamble," Hackett said. "I think this was the first time... there were so many different people we wanted on our team. I wish I could have kept them all. And I was nervous a lot of those guys would get claimed because they did do a very good job, but they didn't. We're so lucky to have them back here."

By league rules, the Broncos can have up to 16 players on the practice squad, including six veterans — two or more years of experience in the NFL. Johnson is the only veteran on the Broncos' current practice squad. The league increased the number of players teams can sign to the practice squad from 10 to 16 in 2019, which has been a benefit for all organizations.

"I think the more guys you have throughout the season to develop them is so huge," Hackett said. "Because this is a game of health and you always want to have people in the program that are always being able to learn just in case they have to go.

"Those guys have to still practice like they're starters just in case anything happens. They have to be ready to go."

The Broncos' full practice squad is listed below: