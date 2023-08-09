ENGLEWOOD - The first Broncos’ depth chart of the season was released Wednesday and deemed unofficial but there were some surprises nevertheless.

Perhaps the biggest one was Adam Trautman, acquired from New Orleans last April during the draft, being listed as the first-string tight end over Greg Dulcich. While Trautman played for the Saints in 2020 and 2021 when current Broncos coach Sean Payton was in charge, Dulcich is coming off a promising rookie season.

Another surprise at tight end was Albert Okwuegbunam, who looked good in 2021 before falling off considerably last season, being listed with the fifth team, behind even undrafted rookie Nate Adkins at No. 4. Okwuegbunam is in jeopardy of not making the team.

Two of the bigger battles in training camp at the Centura Health Training Center are at safety and kicker. At safety, longtime veteran Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns were listed as co-first team players. At kicker, Brett Maher and Elliott Fry were listed as co-first team.

Another battle is at defensive end. Jonathan Cooper was listed as a starter ahead of Matt Henningsen, who is on the second team.

Only one rookie was listed on the first team. Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., a second-round pick, was named as the primary kickoff and punter returner. He also was listed as a second-team receiver.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Among other rookies, third-round pick Drew Sanders was listed as a second-team inside linebacker and Riley Moss, a third-round pick, as a second-team cornerback. This is despite Moss being out for the entire preseason following surgery to repair a core muscle.

There is competition to be the third running back behind starter Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. Tyler Badie was listed ahead of No. 4 Tony Jones Jr., who also previously played for Payton in New Orleans.

NFL teams are required to put out a depth chart prior to their first preseason game, and the Broncos will take the field for the first time Friday at Arizona. Payton stressed Monday that the Broncos only would put one out because of that and it would indeed be unofficial.

“(Chief communications officer) Patrick (Smyth) will put it together, hand it to the coordinators,’’ Payton said. “They’ll hand it to me, and we’ll tweak it. Just understand, we can’t write it in pencil, but it’s in pencil.”

The depth chart does not include players who are on active injured lists for Denver. Defensive lineman Mike Purcell (undisclosed injury) is on the non-football injury list and outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee) on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Browning is expected to start the season on the PUP list.