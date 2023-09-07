ENGLEWOOD – Frank Clark has started the last 58 games he has played in the NFL, including the postseason. That streak could come to an end Sunday.

The outside linebacker is listed as second on the Broncos’ unofficial depth chart behind Jonathon Cooper entering Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Obviously, Clark would prefer to start but he vows to let his play do the talking.

“At the end of the day, you got to take advantage of every opportunity, whether you’re a one or you’re a two (on the depth chart),’’ Clark told The Denver Gazette on Thursday. “Of course, you want to be a starter. At the end of the day, I’ve been a starter in this league for the last six years. … You just got to take advantage of every opportunity that you get in this game, and I look forward to doing that.”

Broncos coach Sean Payton said this week that, despite what the depth chart says, it’s not certain who will start at outside linebacker and that players will rotate at that spot. Along with Cooper, Randy Gregory is also listed with the first team. And Nik Bonitto is listed at second team behind Gregory.

“All of those guys are going to play. … The first play of the game could be one of 25 personnel groups, so tell me who the starter is,’’ Payton said.

Whether he starts or not, Clark said ultimately it will be his play that matters.

“Yeah, I care,’’ Clark said of being a starter. “But at the end of the day I can’t do nothing to control that. But on the field, my actions on the field, and that’s what all of you should care about, really.”

Clark, entering his ninth season, signed a one-year, $5.45 million contract with the Broncos in June. He played his first four seasons with Seattle, which included having two double-digit sack seasons. He played the past four years with Kansas City, which included making three Pro Bowls and winning two Super Bowls.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Clark, 30, said he missed time early in training camp due to a torn ligament in his right thumb. But Clark, who sat out the first preseason game at Arizona and came off the bench in the second one at San Francisco, said he thumb now is in “excellent” shape.

“Man, just making plays,’’ Clark said of how he hurt his thumb. “I went out there and I did a pretty hell of a move and my thumb got caught in a helmet. So there goes a little tear. It’s not my first time I played with a messed-up thumb. I’ve played with broken fingers before, two casts on my hand, torn UCLs on both elbows. It’s nothing new in the day of the life of Frank Clark.”

Clark said he recently reached out to Cliff Avril, a former NFL defensive end and his Seahawks teammate from 2015-17, to get some advice on how to wrap his thumb.

“Cliff used to do a little trick with his thumb taped in the Seattle days and I used to do it when I got there,’’ Clark said. “But I had to ask him to remind me, ‘Like, what’s that thumb trick you used to do to make sure our thumbs don’t break?’’’

Whether he starts or not, the Broncos are counting on Clark to help their pass rush.

“Frank made a ton of plays when I was with him on the Chiefs,’’ said linebacker Ben Niemann, who is on Denver’s practice squad and was Clark’s teammate in Kansas City from 2019-21. “He’s a great pass rusher. … He just has a motor. He’s got a lot of different tools in belt but at the same time he’s relentless in his rush and that definitely pays off for him.”

Clark signed with Denver after it was determined in June that first-team outside linebacker Baron Browning needed surgery on a partially torn right meniscus, and he is on the physically unable to perform list for at least the first four games of the season. Clark said he's ready to make his Denver debut.

“I’m looking forward to it,’’ Clark said. “I’m just excited to play football again.”