Every gameday, The Denver Gazette sits down to learn more about a Bronco. This week it's Brandon Johnson, a wide receiver and the son of former Rockies catcher Charles Johnson.

DG: Who was your first phone call after learning you had made the 53-man roster?

Brandon Johnson: “It wasn’t really a phone call to say you made the team. It was more so that you didn’t get a call. (Laughs). That’s one of those situations where no news is good news. After a couple hours went by and I didn’t hear anything, I called my parents first. That was cool. I got to chop it up with them. Just to hear their excitement, that meant so much to me.”

DG: What was the reaction from mom (Rhonda) and dad (Charles)?

Johnson: “She might’ve cried. Yeah, mom cried. That’s something special, made me feel good. It was good tears. You always want to make your parents proud. It was over the phone, so I couldn’t see her. But, you know, you can tell. It's your mom.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

DG: You were 5 or 6 years old when your dad was playing catcher with the Rockies. What are your memories and feelings about Denver?

Johnson: “I love Denver. I really love it here. And I know it pretty well, you know. I got to spend some time here growing up with my dad playing for the Rockies. I’ve loved Denver since then. So getting to come back here and experience it as an adult, as a member of the Broncos, it’s real special. The people are so nice to you. The weather’s beautiful. They love football. And there’s great food everywhere. There really is. So I love the city.”

DG: What has your dad said about his time playing ball at Coors Field?

Johnson: “He loved playing for the Rockies. And our whole family, we loved when he was playing for the Rockies and living here. It’s kind of a full-circle moment, them coming back here to watch me play after we watched my dad play here in the same city. He loved Denver. Great memories for sure. Hoping to make some more.”