LONDON — George Paton says he hasn't lost faith in his coach and quarterback.
The Broncos general manager endorsed Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson Thursday in London, speaking with Denver media ahead of the Broncos' international game against the Jaguars Sunday. Sitting at 2-5, the Broncos have been wildly disappointing this season and many have placed the blame on the first-year coach Paton hired in January and the quarterback he traded for March.
Paton said of Hackett: "I believe in Nathaniel. I support Nathaniel 100%. He's been in this seven games as a head coach. The scrutiny he's faced is unprecedented. We've had four prime-time games so he's kind of had to learn in front of the entire world. But I really like how he's kept the team together. He's connected. He's kept our building together and I appreciate how he's fought through that."
Paton said of Wilson: "There's a lot of newness. He's trying to learn this staff, this staff is trying to learn him. We know what Russ is capable of and it's our job to get the best out of Russ and our entire offense. I know we'll get there. But you've seen the flashes with Russ, whether it was the first half of the Raiders, the first half of Chargers, you see the arm strength, the accuracy, the mobility and we all need to play better, that's for sure on offense."
This season certainly hasn't gone to plan for Paton, Hackett, Wilson and the Broncos, which had playoff aspirations entering the season. They could still reach those goals if they turn things around quickly — eight teams since 1990 have made the playoffs after a 2-5 start, including the 2021 Eagles.
"Obviously, the results aren't there. Obviously, not good enough at 2-5," Paton said. "We all need to get better and it starts with me. But I do believe in this football team. I do believe in the people in the building, our coaching staff, that we can turn it around. It's only seven games. Obviously, we've been in every game. That's not what it's all about. It's about winning games. And we need to learn how to win football games.
"I think we're a work in progress. I feel like we're going to get it. We've been very close and I hope this Sunday you can see it... I think if we knew, we'd all have that magic potion."