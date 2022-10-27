LONDON — Broncos GM George Paton isn't going to show his cards.
Paton, who spoke with Denver media Thursday in London, is preparing for the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1. And while there are several rumors and reports speculating that Paton and the Broncos will be sellers Tuesday, Paton isn't saying anything that might give away his plan.
"We’re going to do what’s best for the team," Paton said when asked directly if they will be sellers. "I work the phones a lot, and they call. We talk to (general managers) all the time. We have received calls. Obviously, nothing imminent. We’re going to do whatever is best for this football team, but we like our players. We’re not in the mode of getting rid of our really good players."
Many anticipate the Broncos to be sellers, considering they're 2-5 and have several highly-coveted players. Not to mention Paton previously said he wants to add draft picks, after giving away a good amount in the Russell Wilson trade in March, including their 2022 first and second round picks.
The names most mentioned to be on the trading block for the Broncos are outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver KJ Hamler and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Chubb is obviously the most interesting as he's the most valuable, being a former first-round pick and with him playing in a contract year.
Though, when asked about Chubb's future, Paton was coy. As for Chubb, he's declined to speak with the media after attempts on Wednesday and Thursday in London.
"I’ll keep that with Bradley and his agent," Paton said. "You know how much we like Bradley. We want to keep all of our core players, and he’s one of our core players."
Last year, Paton was busy at the trade deadline, making a league-high four trades. Most notably he sent long-time Bronco and elite pass rusher Von Miller to the Rams in exchange for second and third-round picks.
Paton could be looking into a similar deal this year with Chubb. Or maybe he and the Broncos will unexpectedly be buyers.
Injury report
Quarterback Russell Wilson continues to trend in the right direction to play Sunday, according to coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson has been battling a hamstring injury and missed last week's game against the Jets. Hackett also said backups Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson have also taken reps this week in case Wilson can't play.
"He had a good day of practice today," Hackett said. "Looks good, but we’re just going to keep on monitoring it day-to-day to make sure he’s okay."
Here is the full injury report:
Did not practice: CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), OLB Baron Browning (hip), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), T Cam Fleming (quad), S Caden Sterns (hip)
Limited: ILB Josey Jewell (knee), QB Russell Wilson (hamstring), DL Mike Purcell (knee)