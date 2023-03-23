Once again, Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler has gotten hurt.

Hamler is expected to be out four to six months after suffering a partially torn pectoral muscle during offseason training, NFL Network reported Thursday.

NFL Network reported that Hamler recently underwent surgery, and he will miss spring drills. If he is out four months, he could be back for the start of training camp in late July. If it is six months, that could result in missing the start of the regular season.

Hamler was a second-round pick in 2020 out of Penn State, and caught 30 passes for 393 yards as a rookie. Then he barely played in 2021 and 2022 due to injuries.

Hamler caught just five balls for 74 yards in three games in 2021 before suffering a torn ACL. He had seven catches for 165 yards in seven games in 2022 before missing the final nine games with a hamstring injury.

Hamler averaged an impressive 23.6 yards per catch in his limited action last season. That included a 55-yard grab Oct. 2 against Las Vegas and a 47-yard catch against the Jacksonville in London on Oct. 30 in the last game he played in 2022.