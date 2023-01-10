ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are soon to have a new head coach, but they might also have a new-looking roster.
Denver has 25 players set to be free agents this offseason, and there's a chance a good amount of them don't return, including several key contributors from this season. The top free agents among the group include defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, left guard Dalton Risner, safety Kareem Jackson, running back Latavius Murray and linebacker Alex Singleton. One could argue the Broncos will try to bring all five back, but may not be able too.
Here's an outlook on all five as they enter the off-season:
DE Dre'Mont Jones
Jones is considered to be one of the top defensive free agents in this year's market. He another productive season, totaling 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 47 tackles in 13 games played. The Broncos would be smart to keep Jones, given they have struggled at rushing the quarterback, but the 2019 third-round pick will be expensive.
And Jones hasn't exactly endorsed re-signing with the Broncos.
"I'm excited to see what happens," Jones said. "I'm looking forward to March."
March is when Jones will officially become a free agent, and it seems he's wanting to look at other options. Though, he may not be a choice if the Broncos decide to franchise tag him, which would cost $17.4 million.
"Everything has been in discussion," Jones said. "The tag has been talked about. And we've seen the trend, so we'll see how that goes."
OG Dalton Risner
Another franchise tag candidate, Risner is also set to hit the market in March and is expected to have interest from other teams. A second-round pick in 2019, Risner has started 62 games for the Broncos the past four years and has been one of their most reliable offensive linemen.
The Wiggins native wants to stay in Denver but is unsure of what his future holds.
"If it’s the Broncos, and the Broncos want to keep me here, I’ll be so grateful to be a Denver Bronco," Risner said. "And I’d love to be able to do that, but it’s kind of a hard question to answer, right?"
It is a hard question to answer because there is some belied the Broncos can upgrade at the position either in free agency or the draft, which would be a cheaper option. It does not appear though, that he and the Broncos have had much discussion of his future.
"If the Broncos value me and they want to keep me here and be a Denver Bronco, I can’t wait," Risner said. "That’s going to be one of the biggest things, But at the end of the day, it being a business, me entering this next area of my life, it’s like, ‘OK, where am I going to be valued at?’ Is it going to be the Broncos? Is it going to be somewhere else?"
S Kareem Jackson
One of the oldest players on the Broncos' roster, Jackson is likely nearing retirement. The 34-year-old has played 13 seasons in the NFL, the past four in Denver. But Jackson said he still believes he has a "few more" years in him, and he proved that in 2022.
He played in 17 games for the Broncos, totaling a career-high 94 tackles. Many expected 2021 to be his last season in Denver once he hit the market, but he opted to come back on a one-year $2 million contract. Jackson said he hopes to return to Denver again next season, but the Broncos might be looking to move on with young safeties Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke waiting in the wings.
“I’m going to reconnect with family. I’ve got two beautiful little girls who deserve my attention now, so for me, that’s the priority,” Jackson said. “I will worry about football whenever that time comes. I look forward to being a dad.”
RB Latavius Murray
It wasn't long ago that Murray thought his NFL career might be over, before the Saints signed him to their practice squad in Week 4 and the Broncos signed him the following week to their roster. Since then the 32-year-old back has been a workhorse for the Broncos, totaling 703 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games this season.
Murray could be a valuable piece for the Broncos next season, with Javonte Williams likely missing the start of the season due to his knee injury. And he's been a veteran leader for the Broncos that has earned himself a spot on this team going forward. Denver would be smart to offer Murray at least a one-year deal at the league minimum.
And Murray has expressed interest in coming back, saying he hopes to win a ring with the Broncos.
"The opportunity has been everything," Murray said. "Again, I can't put into words, there was a lot of doubt, a lot of uncertainty, I just was hoping that I would get an opportunity. I knew that, if it's an injury or whatever the case may be, I may get an opportunity, I just didn't know when and where that was going to be. So, for me to start this year on practice squad and just think I guess for anybody, just believe in yourself and don't be discouraged and I think what's meant to be will be."
LB Alex Singleton
Few players had a better season than Singleton. The inside linebacker totaled a career-high 152 tackles, which is the most a Bronco since 1992. Signed this off-season from the Eagles, Singleton was brought in to be a special teams players and a key backup. But due to injuries, Singleton started 12 games and played in all 17.
Singleton proved he can be a starter in this league, after beginning his career in the CFL. And if defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero returns next season, he's likely going to push for Singleton to return alongside Josey Jewell. Singleton has also said he wants to be back, saying this has been the most fun he's had in his career.
“I loved every second here," Singleton said. "I think we’ve said it at least in our room the last couple of days as the season is ending, you know, playing for Coach ‘E’ and with our guys in our room. Starts with our coach, and you know, obviously Josey, Justin (Strnad), Jonas (Griffith) — it’s been the best year of my career. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It wasn’t the wins we wanted, but we had a lot of fun."
The Broncos' 25 free agents:
- OT Calvin Anderson
- OT Billy Turner
- OT Tom Compton
- S Kareem Jackson
- RB Mike Boone
- OG Dalton Risner
- TE Eric Tomlinson
- OT Cam Fleming
- TE Andrew Beck
- TE Eric Saubert
- DE DeShawn Williams
- RB Latavius Murray
- LB Alex Singleton
- DE Dre'Mont Jones
- CB Darius Phillips
- RB Marlon Mack
- QB Brett Rypien
- LB Dakota Allen
- S P.J. Locke
- CB Essang Bassey
- LB Jonas Griffith
- CB Lamar Jackson
- P Corliss Waitman
- OT Will Sherman
- LS Jacob Bobenmoyer