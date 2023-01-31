Since the Broncos fired Mike Shanahan in 2008, coaching stability has not been a strong suit.

The Broncos hope to fix that with the hiring of former Saints coach Sean Payton on Tuesday.

Payton coached the Saints from 2006-2021 and led New Orleans to a Super Bowl title and several division titles.

The Broncos have been missing that type of sustained excellence since Shanahan.

Including Eric Studesville's four-game run as interim in 2010 and Jerry Rosburg's two-game stay in 2022, the Broncos have had eight coaches since Shanahan was fired.

Only John Fox and Gary Kubiak had real success. Fox was here for four seasons with a trip to the Super Bowl, and Kubiak won Super Bowl 50 and left after just two seasons.

Here is a look at Broncos coaches since Shanahan was hired in 1995:

Mike Shanahan

Years: 1995-2008 Record: 138-86

Accolades: Two-time Super Bowl champion (1997, 1998)

Info: The winningest coach in franchise history. Helped John Elway win back-to-back Super Bowls. Also went to the playoffs with Brian Griese and Jake Plummer at quarterback. Concepts of his offense still flourish in the NFL today.

Josh McDaniels

Years: 2009-10 Record: 11-17

Info: Traded quarterback Jay Cutler before coaching a game. Started his tenure 6-0 before losing eight of the last 10 games to miss the playoffs in 2009. His next season was full of blunders and controversies that led to his firing 12 games into the 2010 season. Drafted Demaryius Thomas, JD Walton, Zane Beadles and Eric Decker during his time.

Eric Studesville

Year: 2010 Record: 1-3

Info: Took over the team after McDaniels was fired in 2010. Went 1-3 and started Tim Tebow at quarterback in his lone win against the Houston Texans.

John Fox

Years: 2011-14 Record: 46-18

Accolades: AFC champion (2013)

Info: Got to the playoffs in his first season with Tebow at quarterback in 2011. Fox helped get Peyton Manning to Denver. With Manning, the coach won three straight AFC West titles and made the Super Bowl. The Broncos were blown out in Super Bowl 48.

Gary Kubiak

Years: 2015-16 Record: 21-11

Accolades: Super Bowl champion (2015)

Info: Kubiak is a name that is so important to Broncos history. He was Elway's backup, then became the offensive coordinator under Shanahan and won two titles. After being fired by the Texans, he rejoined the Broncos as coach and led Denver to a Super Bowl win with a dominating defense. Left the Broncos the next season due to "health reasons."

Vance Joseph

Years: 2017-18 Record: 11-21

Info: He was hired as a "leader of men" and was anything but. The team struggled on both sides of the ball and Joseph never had a stable quarterback. He had quarterbacks Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler and Case Keenum during his tenure.

Vic Fangio

Years: 2019-21 Record: 19-30

Info: The defensive genius was also saddled with quarterback problems. His quarterbacks were Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Kendall Hinton, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. His defenses were solid but rarely made the big play when it was needed.

Nathaniel Hackett

Year: 2022 Record: 4-11

Info: He was going to jump-start the Broncos 'O' once again. He brought new energy and also had the best quarterback since Manning in Russell Wilson. It was doomed from Week 1, and Hackett was fired in Season 1 after a blowout loss to the Rams on Christmas Day.

Jerry Rosburg

Year: 2022 Record: 1-1

Info: Rosburg took over for Hackett and the team responded. The Broncos played with more energy and looked like a different team. He was never a candidate for the full-time gig.

Sean Payton

Year: 2023 Record: 161-97 (with Saints)

Info: The Broncos traded two draft picks to the Saints to acquire Payton on Jan. 31. The Super Bowl-winning coach will be tasked with revitalizing a team that has not been to the playoffs since the 2015 season.