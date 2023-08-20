SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Broncos have lost yet another wide receiver to injury.

A source said Sunday Jalen Virgil was diagnosed with a torn meniscus after being hurt on a 50-yard reception in the final seconds of the first half in Saturday night’s 21-20 loss to San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium. The source said Virgil, who had two catches for 75 yards last season as a rookie, will get a second opinion.

The first opinion has called for Virgil to undergo full meniscus surgery, which would likely keep him out for at least several months. However, there could be available a less evasive knee surgery that involves a trim of the meniscus, which would enable Virgil to return earlier.

Regardless, since the start of training camp, the Broncos have lost starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season with a torn Achilles, and Brandon Johnson has been out with an ankle injury. They also waived KJ Hamler after he was diagnosed with a minor heart ailment but he could be re-signed early in the regular season.

There was plenty of controversy on the play in which Virgil was hurt. With 25 seconds left in the half and the Broncos at their 49, Jarrett Stidham hit Virgil with a long pass and he was tackled inside the 49ers’ 1.

With the clock running and Denver having no timeouts, the booth reviewed the play and determined Virgil did not score. Stidham then tried to ground the ball, but the clock ran out. Broncos coach Sean Payton, though, believed there should have been at least 1 second remaining, and he argued with the officials.

“I was a little disappointed at the end of the half because I felt like we had time left,’’ Payton said. “Obviously they felt that we didn't. It's pretty easy to get right, and I think they missed it.”

Payton continued with several more digs at the officials. He said the booth review was “super fast” and that, “I don’t know what time (the officials') flights are leaving tonight.”

Later, he was asked again about the situation.

“I don't enjoy when we can't get a simple end-of-half situation correctly officiated,’’ he said.

Williams-Perine RB duo

Now that Sajame Perine has seen Javonte Williams in game action, he’s even more excited about Denver's 1-2 combo at running back.

Williams, who shredded his right knee Oct. 2, 2022, against Las Vegas, returned to action Saturday. He carried three times for 12 yards and caught four passes for 18 yards while playing 12 snaps.

Payton is a proponent of using two backs. And the plan is for Williams and Perine, who had three carries for 22 yards Saturday, to both get plenty of work.

“It’s going to be fun,’’ Perine said. “It’s going to be hard to stop. But once we get everyone clicking, then it’s going to be a pretty fun offense. It’s going to be a pretty fun year.”

On the first play of the game, Williams dropped a screen pass and he was stopped for no gain on his first carry. But after that he soon got back into the groove.

“I feel good to go. … I feel 100%,’’ said Williams, who didn’t play in the Denver’s 18-17 loss at Arizona in the Aug. 11 preseason opener.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was fired up to see Williams back on the field.

“It was great,’’ Wilson said. “That’s one of the best backs in the game.”

Williams rushed for 903 yards as a rookie in 2021 before being hurt in the fourth game last season. Now he has Perine, who signed as a free agent last March, to help carry the load.

The Broncos also have plenty of depth at running back after Williams and Perine. Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin has been impressive so far and is in line to make the 53-man roster. Against the 49ers, he carried seven times for 45 yards and a touchdown and also had a 9-yard touchdown reception and a 44-yard kickoff return.

“I am really just locked in,’’ McLaughlin said.

The Broncos rushed for an impressive 165 yards against the 49ers. They also got three carries for 45 yards by Tony Jones Jr., who had a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Garcia's pick

After having two sacks against the Cardinals, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia came up with another big play Saturday.

In the fourth quarter, defensive lineman Matt Henningsen tipped a pass from Trey Lance at the line of scrimmage. Garcia came down with the ball and was credited with a 10-yard return.

“That was pretty cool,’’ Garcia said. “That’s my first career pick. A huge shout out to Matt for tipping the ball. It was just being in the right place at the right time. That’s a drill we work on.”

Garcia also had two tackles and a quarterback hit while playing 35 snaps. He continued to help himself in his quest to make the 53-man roster.

“It’s up to me, but it’s not up to me,’’ he said. “So I just want to be the best player I can be.”

Briefly

Broncos starting outside linebackers Randy Gregory and Jonathon Cooper played into the second half Saturday. And outside linebacker Frank Clark, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who came off the bench, played in the fourth quarter in his Denver preseason debut and finished with 27 snaps. “We had numbers for everyone,’’ Payton said. “We’re not looking at halves or quarters.’’ … After a shaky outing at Arizona, Broncos punter Riley Dixon averaged 60.3 yards gross and 48.3 net Saturday. … After picking off a Sam Darnold pass in the third quarter, Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey now has interceptions in both of Denver’s preseason games.