ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos' final injury report is lengthy, but there's optimism not many key players will miss Sunday's game.
Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) have all been ruled out for the game. Meinerz is the only starter of the bunch, and was originally expected to play, but had a setback on Thursday.
"I think any time you're dealing with a hamstring, every single one is different," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "Especially with a lineman that's a little bit unique compared to a skill guy... He's working through that and we want to make sure we get him back the right way."
But the Broncos are hopeful that both starting defensive lineman D.J. Jones (concussion) and left guard Dalton Risner (ankle), who are each listed as questionable, will be able to play Sunday.
Jones did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after leaving last Sunday's game with a concussion in the second half. Jones cleared the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday, giving him the green light to play.
"I feel good," Jones told The Denver Gazette. "I've had concussions before. It's part of the game. But I feel good right now and hope to play."
There's been a league-wide discussion this week surrounding concussions after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night's game on a stretcher. It's speculated that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion only four days earlier in Miami's game against the Bills, leaving many questioning the league's concussion protocols that allowed him to play Thursday in which he took another serious blow to the head.
The Broncos intend to be cautious with concussions, including the one Jones suffered against the 49ers.
"Obviously that's something you hate to see," Hackett said Tagovailoa's injury. "But it is a hard game, it is a rough game. But I feel confidence in out medical team on how they evaluate everything. I have full confidence in the NFL on how they treat everything and safety is first. Safety is always first... Right now there's a protocol in place and we're always going to follow that."
As for the Raiders' injury report, they will be without one of their top weapons, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who suffered a concussion two weeks ago and also missed last Sunday's game.