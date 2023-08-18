After Javonte Williams’ high school coach got word last October that the Broncos running back had suffered a serious knee injury, he wanted to get as much information as he could about his condition.

Mike Motsinger, who coached the running back at Wallace-Rose Hill High in Teachey, N.C., learned from Williams that he had suffered torn right anterior cruciate, lateral cruciate and posterolateral corner ligaments in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Motsinger then conferred with school medical officials to ask about Williams’ recovery prospects.

“I texted (Williams) and I told him that our team doctor and our team trainer said that if anybody could come back sooner, it would be him,’’ Motsinger said. “I’ll never forget (Williams’) response. He texted back one word, ‘Facts.’”

Williams indeed has made it back quicker than many thought after being hurt Oct. 2 in Las Vegas. Williams said doctors told him he would be out about 12 months, but he will return to game action 10 ½ months later in Saturday night’s second preseason game at San Francisco.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said he plans to give Williams between 10 and 12 snaps and would like to see him carry the ball three or four times and perhaps catch a pass. Just seeing Williams on the field figures to be inspiring for his Denver teammates.

“He knows how I feel about him,’’ said outside linebacker Randy Gregory. “He’s our little superstar. … The way he was able to jump back so quick from an ACL is pretty cool. So expect big things from him (this season).”

After being a second-round pick out of the University of North Carolina in 2021, Williams rushed for 903 yards as a rookie. He had 176 yards in the first three games of 2022 and finished with 204 after being hurt againt the Raiders.

Throughout his recovery process, Motsinger regularly kept in touch with Williams by text or a phone call. He’s thrilled to see Williams come back earlier than many expected.

“He said he was going to do exactly what the doctors told him to do,’’ Motsinger said of Williams, who rushed for 2,271 yards and 27 touchdowns as a Bulldogs senior in 2017 and was class valedictorian. “He’s always been one that has done what was asked of him and more. … Every time I talked to him, he was ready for the challenge. He was going to go to work and conquer (his rehabilitation) and attack it.”

Also keeping in touch regularly with Williams during his rehab was A.J. Blue, an assistant strength coach at North Carolina who developed a close relationship with the running back during his college years. Blue was a Tar Heels running back who blew out his knee as a freshman in 2009 and after a grueling 20-month rehabilitation process came back to play for the team from 2011-13.

Blue worked out with Williams prior to his rookie year and before the 2022 season, when the running back had returned to North Carolina. He was willing to work with Williams after he suffered his knee injury, but the Broncos wanted him to remain in the Denver area under their supervision.

“When he got hurt, he told me that he was going to come back better than before he left,’’ Blue said. “There was no doubt in his mind.”

After the injury and leading up to last month’s start of training camp, Blue texted and talked to Williams often about his injury. He said he provided tips based on his experience of working with injured players and also offered “big-brother advice” based upon their relationship.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he’s coming back a month and a half early,’’ Blue said. “He always mentioned he was ahead of schedule. He’s been crushing it (in his rehab).’’

In January, Blue said Williams texted him to say he had resumed jumping.

“That was huge,’’ Blue said. “He mentioned that he was ahead of schedule in terms of flexion and extension (of his knee). Those are two very important things you have to have to have the necessary range of motion.”

In May, Payton said at the Broncos rookie minicamp he expected Williams to be ready for the July 26 start of training camp. And during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in May and June, Williams was a limited participant.

Before training camp got underway, Blue said Williams reached a milestone in the weight room.

“I had told him the best thing he could do was to try to reach old markers,’’ Blue said. “And he texted me to say that he had hit 500-plus pounds on the back squat.’’

Blue said Williams had hit 600 pounds before his injury but that “surpassing that 500-pound marker was huge for him to to get his confidence back.” Blue expects that number on the back squat to continue to increase for Williams.

“Clearly, the strength is back,’’ Blue said.

Williams has looked good in training camp. Now, one of the keys Saturday is for him to work on his timing in a game situation.

“More than anything, it’s someone coming off of an injury like that and getting back on the horse again and playing, not only physically but mentally,’’ Payton said.

Barring a setback, Williams is in position to be in the lineup when the Broncos open the regular season Sept. 10 at Empower Field at Mile High. The opponent that day once again will be the Raiders.

Motsinger is fully expecting Williams then to pick up his NFL career right where he left off.

“When I last talked to him (earlier this summer), he said he was going to keep grinding and working and be ready when his time comes,” Motsinger said. “To be honest, I would have been shocked if he wouldn’t have come back early.”