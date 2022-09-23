ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos had some positive injury news Friday.
Both wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (shoulder) practiced Friday, which is a positive sign they might be able to play Sunday night against the 49ers. Jeudy and Surtain are still listed as questionable, but the Broncos are optimistic both could play, especially Surtain, who was a full participant during Friday's practice.
For Jeudy, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was limited Friday, he is trending in the right direction.
"He's doing a good job," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He's doing everything he can. He wants to be out there for the team."
Jeudy told The Gazette on Friday that if the game were played Friday, he would feel comfortable playing.
"I feel good. See how the coaches look at practice and see how I feel and then go from there," Jeudy said. "I just want to be out there and help my team and do whatever I can to help them win. That's my main focus."
Wide receivers Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip), defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (neck), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), offensive guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (elbow) were each also listed as questionable. The only player officially ruled out for Sunday's game is cornerback Darius Philips (hamstring). Cleveland, Jones and Cooper also did not practice Friday.
It's expected, though, that Jewell, Purcell and Hamler will return this week, after each missed last week's game. Hamler told The Gazette on Friday after practice that he will play Sunday after battling a groin injury.
"I'm feeling good," Hamler said. "I feel like I was still battling through stuff the first game, the season opener versus Seattle. I missed the second game. Now I just have to go out there and showcase what I can do."
San Francisco will also receive a boost, with Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle returning from injury and starting his first game of the season Sunday night.
"Kittle, he's a beast," Hackett said. "This will be his first game back. He's one of those guys who's going to have his catches. It's about his runs after the catch. We have to make sure we tackle really well on him."