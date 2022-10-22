100722-s-dg-BroncosVsColts12.JPG

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Jets prop bets:

1. Broncos-Jets under 38 points

Why it’s a good bet:  The Broncos don't score points and the Jets are not much better. Go under. 

2. Melvin Gordon over 0.5 touchdowns, +168

Why it’s a good bet: Sounds like Gordon is the starter for now. The running back does a have nose for the end zone. 

3. Zach Wilson under 186.5 yards passing, -118

Why it’s a good bet: One thing for sure is the Broncos defense is stout. Jets QB won't find much success. 

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 10-8)

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.