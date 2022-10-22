Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Jets prop bets:
1. Broncos-Jets under 38 points
Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos don't score points and the Jets are not much better. Go under.
2. Melvin Gordon over 0.5 touchdowns, +168
Why it’s a good bet: Sounds like Gordon is the starter for now. The running back does a have nose for the end zone.
3. Zach Wilson under 186.5 yards passing, -118
Why it’s a good bet: One thing for sure is the Broncos defense is stout. Jets QB won't find much success.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 10-8)