FILE - Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) looks on during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, on Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. Simmons injured his thigh in the season opener at Seattle. Caden Sterns will step in for the Broncos safety, who has started 66 straight games and been the commanding voice on the field. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten, File)