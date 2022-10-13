ENGLEWOOD — For Justin Simmons, the past four weeks have been excruciating.
The Broncos All-Pro safety has been sidelined since Week 1 with a quad injury — the longest period of time he's missed due to injury in his seven-year career. Without Simmons, Denver has gone 2-2 in those four games.
"Selfishly, they’ve been miserable," Simmons said of his time on injured reserved. "Football wise, it’s tough going out there and feeling like you could go. You want to go, and the adrenaline is running, but you’re just sidelined. You know you can find ways to help the team. But selflessly, it was fun to find a new role and to dip into a new environment, in terms of leadership.
"That was fun, figuring that out, but I definitely like playing way more. Hopefully that happens for a long time."
Simmons is "hoping" to make his return to the field this Monday against the Chargers, joining a Broncos defense that ranks in the top 10 in red zone defense (first), passing yards (first), total yards (third) and points allowed (fourth).
Second-year safety Caden Sterns replaced Simmons and excelled, totaling 21 tackles, five passes defensed and two interceptions. Sterns played well enough that it's likely the Broncos find a way to have both Sterns and Simmons on the field at the same time.
On the sidelines, Simmons became sort of like Sterns' personal coach.
“I thought Caden played great. Exactly what I what I expected," Simmons said. "We saw it last year. There were games. ‘Jack’ [safety Kareem Jackson] went down, and obviously we saw it in games when he was playing dime and the plays he was making with the versatility that he has. Caden is a special player, so I’m excited for him and his future."
Simmons, though, is returning at the perfect time.
The Broncos have yet to play sound football and could use a lift, considering they haven't been on the right side of injuries this season. Denver currently leads the league with the most annual contract value currently on the injured reserve at $76,240,527, according to OverTheCap. The Titans are second at $48,956,370.
But if Simmons officially comes off the injured reserve — and him practicing this week is a good sign he will — over $18 million will come off that $76 million total. And more important, the Broncos will have their defensive leader back.
"I feel good and I’m hopeful," Simmons said. "That’s the goal and it would be a good one to come back on — Monday night against the Chargers. Get our first AFC West win. That would be special. I’m hoping I can go for that."