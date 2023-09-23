Although the NFL didn't suspend Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for his vicious penalized hit last Sunday, he got a hefty fine.

The NFL announced Saturday that Jackson was fined $19,669 for unnecessary roughness for the hit late in the first half on Washington’s Logan Thomas that resulted in an ejection and left the tight end with a concussion. Thomas has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

It marked the second straight week Jackson was fined. He was docked $14,809 for a penalized hit in Week 1 that left Las Vegas wide receiver Jakobi Meyers with a concussion and kept him out of last week’s game at Buffalo.

The NFL also announced that Denver outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was fined $7,326 for unnecessary roughness for a facemask penalty he had in the second quarter against Washington. And Commanders linebacker Jasmin Davis and defensive end Chase Young were fined $21,355 and $16,391, respectively, for roughing-the-passer calls in the game on Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Jackson, who had learned last Monday he would not be suspended, will be in the lineup when the Broncos play at Miami on Sunday. However, the Dolphins announced Saturday that star receiver Jaylen Waddle was downgraded from questionable to out for the game after sustaining a concussion last Sunday at New England.

The Broncos on Saturday also elevated running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to the active roster for the second straight game.