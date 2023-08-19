SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Broncos’ kicking controversy is on hold.

Brett Maher made both his field-goal attempts in Saturday’s 21-20 preseason road loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. That should allow Broncos fans to relax at least until next Saturday’s preseason finale at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

In an 18-17 loss at Arizona in the Aug. 11 preseason opener, Maher missed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide right and had a 52-yarder blocked. He did make his only extra-point attempt.

Last Tuesday, the Broncos waived kicker Elliott Fry with an injury designation, leaving Maher as the team’s only kicker. Head coach Sean Payton didn’t rule out that Denver could look for another kicker, but he expressed confidence in Maher.

Maher’s showing Saturday at least perhaps will keep the Broncos from looking this week for another kicker.

The Broncos have been seeking a replacement for Brandon McManus, who was released in May after nine years with the team. They signed Maher to a minimum deal on the heels of a disastrous performance in the playoffs last season for Dallas.

Maher had a fantastic regular season for the Cowboys, making 29 of 32 field-goal attempts and going 50 of 53 on extra points. But he fell apart in the playoffs, missing 5 of 6 extra-point attempts.

“Brett really had an extraordinary season last year,’’ John Carney, a longtime NFL kicker who is now a kicking coach, said before Saturday’s game. “His statistics were sensational, obviously until he ran into trouble in the postseason. Hopefully, it has been corrected. He’s a very talented specialist and we’ll see how it turns out.”

Things didn’t seem fully corrected against the Cardinals when Maher, who has a big leg, missed two long attempts. On the block, there was a breakdown on the left side of the line, but he did kick the ball a bit low.

On Saturday, though, Maher bounced back. And if next Saturday’s game against the Rams goes well, he just might lock up the kicking job.

Clark makes debut

Broncos outside linebacker Frank Clark made his preseason debut, but he didn’t start.

Getting the nod was Jonathon Cooper along with regular starter Randy Gregory. It remains to be seen if Cooper might be ahead of Clark on the depth chart or if it was just a one-game deal for Clark coming off the bench.

Clark, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who signed with the Broncos in June, missed some practice time early in training camp and did not play against the Cardinals. He entered the game Saturday on Denver’s second series and finished with one tackle.

Corrected jersey

In his preseason debut against the Cardinals, running back Jaleel McLaughlin had his last name misspelled “McGlaughlin” on the back of his jersey. The undrafted rookie running back said after the game he expected it to be corrected for the second preseason game, and it was.

McLaughlin didn’t play at Arizona until the fourth quarter. He got into the game Saturday in the second quarter and finished with seven carries for 42 yards. That included an 8-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that put Denver up 13-9. And he also caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Ben DiNucci midway through the fourth quarterback that put the Broncos up 20-12.

McLaughlin is primarily battling Tyler Badie and Tony Jones Jr. to be the team’s No. 3 running back behind starter Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. Badie did not play Saturday due to an undisclosed injury and Jones had three carries for 45 yards, including a 43-yard jaunt.

Long-snapper battle

A Broncos' long-snapper battle emerged last Tuesday when the Broncos signed undrafted rookie Jack Landherr IV to compete with incumbent Mitchell Framboni. The two entered Saturday’s game listed as co-first team on the depth chart.

Carney worked with Landherr, an undrafted rookie from UCLA, last spring and also had him at his Launching Pad specialist camp in July in Carlsbad, Calif. Carney came away impressed.

“He’s a good snapper,’’ Carney said. “He’s consistent, very coachable, athletic and quick. He has the elements of an NFL long snapper and so I hope he does well and shows well in the preseason and we’ll see what happens from this point on.”

Briefly

The Broncos were hampered midway through the third quarter by a five-yard penalty for having 12 men on the field. Facing fourth-and-1 on the 49ers 32, they prepared to go for it. But they were penalized for having an extra man in the huddle, and they turned the ball over on downs after an incompletion by backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. … After a tough outing against the Cardinals in which he completed just 5 of 15 passes for 50 yards and threw an interception, Stidham was much better Saturday. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 130 yards. … After having two sacks against the Cardinals, Broncos defensive lineman Elijah Garcia had an interception Saturday on a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage. He was credited with 10 yards on the return.