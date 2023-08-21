Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles looked a lot better in the second preseason game than he did in the first, and that was understandable.

In the Aug. 11 opener at Arizona, Bolles was making his first appearance in a game since suffering a fractured lower right leg Oct. 6, 2022, against the Indianapolis Colts. And, yes, there was some rust in Bolles’ efforts to protect quarterback Russell Wilson.

But in Saturday’s 21-20 loss at San Francisco in the second preseason game, Bolles looked more like his old self.

“I felt comfortable,’’ Bolles told The Denver Gazette. “I’m getting more and more comfortable. This is my second game back in almost a year now. So it’s just working out the kinks, dusting off the wings and getting ready for Week 1.”

Bolles has his sights set on being fully ready for the Sept. 10 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. When he was asked about the preseason, he pointed out something Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas has said.

“He always said that if you look at him from when the preseason started to when he was in the regular season, he’s going against guys he can’t study for, so most people are going to think he’s not a Hall of Famer or anything like that,’’ Bolles said. “So preseason is just working on what you got to work on is what he says, and I’m a big believer in that. You got to work on what you need to work on, your hands, your feet and you’re trying to get ready for the season.”

Bolles has had to get his timing back. He was lost for the season in the fifth game and didn’t play in the final 12.

“It’s always tough to come back from an injury but I have a great support team with the Denver Broncos and great trainers and great doctors that put me in the right position and gave me the right protocols to come back and great guys around me that supported me and loved me and pushed me to be better,’’ Bolles said. “I feel stronger and healthier than I’ve ever been, so I’m excited for that.”

Once the regular season rolls around, Bolles is being counted on to be a dominant force on the left side. After the game against the 49ers, Wilson talked up Bolles, who is entering his seventh season with the Broncos.

“Garett Bolles is one of the best tackles in the game,’’ Wilson said. “He's so athletic. Him having that severe injury last year and then to come back the first time stepping back on the field. It's like taking that and understanding that this is a part of the process. And so he took that huge step. This week and over the past couple weeks in practice, he's looking great.”

Denver quarterbacks were sacked an NFL-most 63 times last season, with Wilson having been dumped 55 times. But the great bulk of those sacks came after the injury to Bolles, including the only three games last season in which Wilson was dropped six times.

“He's that big left tackle over there that you trust and he can do a lot of things over there,’’ Wilson said. “He’s a great teammate. Garett's a guy that will do anything for you. He's a guy who battles.”

The Broncos brought in additional help on the offensive line for Wilson. Their top two signings in free agency were right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who got a five-year, $87.5 million deal, and left guard Ben Powers, who signed a four-year, $52 million contract.

McGlinchey will miss the entire preseason after suffering a sprained knee early in training camp. However, he is expected to be ready for the regular-season opener.

“Obviously, we want Mike back as soon as we can,’’ Bolles said. “But the most important thing is him being healthy Week 1.”

Through two preseason games, Bolles said he is developing a good rapport on the left side with Powers. It remains to be seen if starters will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams at Mile High.

“Ben's a great pick-up for us,’’ Bolles said. “I love a guy that’s nasty and can get after it and put his pedal to the metal.”

Put it all together and, despite McGlinchey being out for the preseason, Bolles likes how the starting offensive line is coming together.

“It’s always good to take steps forward,’’ Bolles said. “I felt like we moved the ball well (against the 49ers), we protected well, we gave Russ the time that he needed. But the work’s not done. We’re just at the beginning. We just got to get better every single day.”