ENGLEWOOD — Joe Collier is 91 years old and has watched a lot of linebackers. He hasn’t seen many better than Randy Gradishar.

Gradishar starred for the Broncos from 1974-83 and had the legendary Collier as his defensive coordinator. Collier, a Denver assistant from 1969-88, is now hopeful Gradishar will be announced Wednesday as a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“If he makes it, it would be fantastic,’’ Collier told The Denver Gazette on Tuesday. “He ranks right up there with any linebacker, as far as I’m concerned. He’s one of the top guys.”

Nevertheless, Gradishar has been waiting for induction into the Hall of Fame since he first became eligible in 1989. But there is plenty of optimism that he will end up being in the Class of 2024.

The 12-member senior committee met Tuesday at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and discussed 12 semifinalists, including Gradishar. The discussion on Gradishar was said to have gone well for him, and it will be revealed at 11 a.m. Wednesday if he is one of three finalists named.

All the finalists will be considered likely to be elected to the shrine next February. Each will need 80 percent of the vote from the 49-member full selection committee, with each senior candidate voted upon individually.

“He’s been waiting a long time and it's probably been a sore point for him,'' Collier said. "But I’ll be very happy if he does get in."

Gradishar made seven Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons and was named the 1978 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“He was very hard to knock off his feet,’’ Collier said. “When the ball was snapped, he would be concentrated on the running back and guys would try to block him, throwing blocks at his legs. But he’d walk over them or jump over them without even looking. … He was like a bat that can get around in the dark. He was that way in which he could avoid blockers.”

Collier said Gradishar was the “top dog” on defense when the Broncos made it to Super Bowl XII before losing 27-10 to Dallas. According to research by the Broncos, of the 74 different teams that made the first 37 Super Bowls, that 1977 Denver team is the only one that has not had a player make the Hall of Fame.

“That’s crazy,’’ Collier said. “We should have somebody off that team in the Hall of Fame.”

Virgil to IR, Hammonds signed

The knee injury Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil sustained Saturday will result in his season being over.

The Broncos placed Virgil on injured reserve. To take his place on the 90-man roster, they signed wide receiver Josh Hammond, who earlier this year played for the DC Defenders in the XFL.

Virgil was injured on a 50-yard catch from Jarrett Stidham late in the first half of Saturday's 21-20 preseason loss at San Francisco. A source told The Denver Gazette on Sunday Virgil suffered a torn meniscus. A source said Tuesday that Virgil, who caught two passes for 75 yards last season as a rookie, is expected to have surgery.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Hammond was undrafted out of Florida in 2020 and signed by Jacksonville before getting into two games with the Jaguars in 2021 without having a catch. With the Defenders, he caught 34 passes for 331 yards with one touchdown.

Back at practice

The Broncos got a number of injured players back at practice Tuesday on a limited basis, most notably safety Justin Simmons and right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Simmons (groin) and McGlinchey (sprained knee) both missed the first two preseason games. The Broncos close the preseason Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High, but coach Sean Payton isn’t expecting many starters to play.

Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz called McGlinchey “super excited” to be back at practice for the first time since he was hurt Aug. 8. He said the offensive line “just kind of picked up where we left off” before his injury.

Injured Denver players also returning to practice included wide receiver Brandon Johnson, tight end Chris Manhertz and running back Tyler Badie.

Brees stops by

Tuesday was alumni day, with plenty of former Broncos players attending the practice. But the biggest name on hand was a former New Orleans Saints player under Payton.

Legendary quarterback Drew Brees visited the practice. Payton said Brees had called Monday to say he was in the area since is brother lives in Centennial.

“It was great to see him,’’ Payton said. “He knows a lot of people here, coaches and players.”

The Broncos have a number of former New Orleans coaches and players from Payton’s 15 seasons with the team. In addition to talking to some of them, Brees met Broncos owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner for the first time.

Among the more than two dozen Broncos players at the practice were defensive back Steve Foley, wide receiver Steve Watson, linebacker Brandon Marshall and kickers David Treadwell and Rich Karlis.

Briefly

Jonathon Cooper started over Frank Clark in last Saturday’s preseason game at San Francisco. But Payton indicated that not only is there a battle between those two players to start at inside linebacker, also involved in the competition is holdover starter Randy Gregory. “I think there is competition, period, at outside linebacker,’’ Payton said. … The Broncos reached an injury settlement with kicker Elliott Fry and let him go Tuesday off injured reserve. Fry was waived Aug. 15 due to a pulled muscle and reverted the next day to injured reserve. … On a hot day, the Broncos practiced indoors. Payton said it was a “change up” because it was a “ramp-up type practice” in preparation for two days outside during a joint practice with the Rams. … Rookie linebacker Drew Sanders has had two clothesline tackles in practices. Linebacker Josey Jewell said that’s “probably not the best idea” and that he has been fined by players. Jewell also joked that inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky is a “wild man,” so he “might like it a little bit every once in a while."