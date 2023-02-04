Ejiro Evero's time as defensive coordinator in Denver is over.

The Broncos are letting Evero out of his contract to interview with the Vikings for their defensive coordinator opening, according to NFL Network.

Evero was the Broncos defensive coordinator this past season and helped Denver to have one of the best defenses in the NFL. That's why Evero was a hot commodity this hiring cycle, interviewing for all five head coach openings. And he's still a finalist in Arizona and Indianapolis for their head coach vacancies.

The Broncos interviewed Evero, but hired Sean Payton, who hoped to keep Evero on staff. Payton and Evero spoke on Thursday, but on Friday the Broncos requested interviews with Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Seahawks defensive assistant Sean Desai for defensive coordinator. That was obviously an indication that Evero wanted out.

Evero likely wanted to leave Denver after Nathaniel Hackett was fired Dec. 26. Hackett and Evero are close friends, dating back to their time as roommates at UC Davis in college. So while Evero had a good thing going in Denver, his loyalty to Hackett and opportunities elsewhere is likely what led him to leaving.

Now, Payton and the Broncos will shift their focus to Flores and Desai as they search for their defensive coordinator.