The Broncos will face the NFL's top-ranked offense Sunday at Miami without star safety Justin Simmons.

Simmons on Friday was ruled out of the game due to a hip injury suffered last Sunday against Washington. He did not practice all week.

Denver also ruled out pass rusher Frank Clark because of a hip injury suffered in practice on Sept. 13. He will miss his second straight game.

The Broncos did get back defensive tackle Mike Purcell for Friday's practice after he did not practice Wednesday and Thursday. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.