ENGLEWOOD – The Broncos on Friday listed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as questionable for Sunday’s opener against Las Vegas and head coach Sean Payton said he’s “doing well” in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Jeudy, Denver’s top receiver, suffered a right hamstring injury Aug. 24 in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. He returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis and also was limited on Thursday and Friday.

“He’s playing well,’’ Payton said after Friday’s practice at the Centura Health Training Center. “He’s doing a good job. We got 11 personnel tags with him in there. Just the change of direction, down-the-field stuff.”

Jeudy on Thursday said “it’s my body” and it will be “my decision” on if he plays against the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. He declined comment Friday on his health.

Payton was asked to address his thinking on players coming back from injuries.

“I just go by how we feel, the reports, and I’ve been encouraged (with Jeudy),'' he said.

The Broncos also listed cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) as questionable. No other players got an injury designation for Sunday’s game although cornerback Pat Surtain II was noted to have been limited in practice Friday due to an ankle injury.

The Raiders listed defensive end Chandler Jones (personal) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (shin) as out and wide receiver DeAndre Carter (knee) as questionable.