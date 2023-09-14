ENGLEWOOD -- Quarterback Russell Wilson wants Broncos fans on Sunday to rise up from their seats. And he wants to help make it happen.

In last Sunday’s 17-16 loss to Las Vegas in the opener, the Broncos had few explosive plays. Their only play that went for more than 20 yards was a 21-yard strike from Wilson to Brandon Johnson early in the first quarter.

Wilson is hoping things are different when Denver faces Washington on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

“It’s everything that everybody loves to see,’’ Wilson said of explosive plays. “It makes everybody stand up in their seats, which is always exciting.”

Wilson said explosive plays “come in so many different ways,’’ and that they could be either be run or pass calls. Nevertheless, it was quite evident that the Broncos were lacking in that area in Week 1.

“We definitely have it in the arsenal,’’ Johnson said after a practice Thursday at the Centura Health Training Center. “I think we know exactly what to do. We’ve got the answers. We’ve got the players to do it. So it’s really just on us to go out and make it happen. I’m pretty sure we will.”

Helping matters for the Broncos could be the return of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who sat out against the Raiders while continuing to recover from a hamstring injury suffered Aug 24 against the Los Angeles Rams in a joint practice. He was a full participant in practice Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury and is expected to play against the Commanders.

“(Jeudy is) someone you look to early as a quarterback,’’ said offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. “(He’s) a guy that consistently can get separation. The more receivers that you have that can win those one-on-one matchups, the easier it is. It’ll definitely be good to have him back.”

But the Broncos on Sunday won’t have their most explosive tight end in Greg Dulcich, who suffered a hamstring injury late in the first half against the Raiders and sat out the second half. He could miss several games.

“We like our tight ends, but obviously we don’t have that speed and passing threat like Greg,’’ Lombardi said. "(Adam Trautman) is a viable receiving threat, but maybe not with the same explosiveness as Greg. Other guys are going to have to pick up the slack."

Trautman had a team-high five catches against Las Vegas but they went for just 37 yards. He doesn’t deny he needs to improve on his yards after catch.

“We don’t want to force anything at all and then obviously there’s yardage after catch, which I struggled with,’’ Trautman said. “I just kept missing with my stiff arm and I’d throw it right over their head and missed. So it’s just fixing little things and I think a lot of it comes with Week 1, too, and not really seeing a lot of live tackling (beforehand).”

While it remains to be seen what they plan to do Sunday, Broncos coach Sean Payton has put a premium on trying to have more explosive plays against the Commanders than they did against the Raiders.

Having Jeudy back should help. Payton also might look into using speedy rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and quick rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin more after they barely played in the opener. It also could help that running back Javonte Williams, who played his first regular-season game against the Raiders since suffering a serious knee injury againt them last October, could feel more in the groove.

“It was definitely a lot more yards out there,’’ said Williams, who carried 13 times for 52 yards in the opener with a long run of 11 yards. “We could have a lot more explosive plays. That’s something that coach talked about a lot this week. Having more explosives. So hopefully we can get that done and come out with a win Sunday."

Wilson certainly hopes so.

“We definitely aren’t gun shy, that’s for sure,’’ he said. “We’re not afraid to attack down the field. But to also take what the defense gives us and be successful with that as well.”