DENVER — The Broncos' loss to the Raiders Sunday only got worse on Monday.
The team announced that running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. And outside linebacker Randy Gregory will require a knee scope, with his timetable being unknown. Gregory could be sidelined anywhere from 2-6 weeks.
This news comes only four days before the Broncos face the Colts on Thursday Night Football.
"Both those guys are obviously very important to our team," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "Losing Javonte is so unfortunate. He's a dynamic player in this league. Randy, same thing. Having him miss some time right now is hard because he's been a great force on the team. But hey, somebody has to step up. And with this whole team, I think they're excited for this opportunity and we're glad that it comes very soon."
Williams is a massive loss for a struggling Broncos offense. He rushed for 204 yards on 47 attempts this season. Last season, as a rookie, Williams rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns. And the expectation was for him to play a key role in the Broncos offense. Williams is now the fourth Denver skill player to tear their ACL in the last three years, joining receivers Courtland Sutton (2020), KJ Hamler (2021) and Tim Patrick (2022).
Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone will likely carry the load at running back, but the Broncos will also likely look to bolster that room either via a trade or the waiver wire.
"We're going to have to disperse it to whoever we have out there," Hackett said. "Guys are going to have to do the best job they can. We have some good backs and we want to be sure we showcase them."
Boone has little experience, making only two career starts in his five seasons in the NFL. He's rushed for 434 yards and four touchdowns on 78 attempts in his career.
Gordon offers some stability, having played eight seasons in the NFL and rushing for 6,283 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career. But Gordon has issues holding onto the ball as of late, fumbling four times in four games this season. His latest proved costly in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Raiders.
"Melvin's a true pro," Hackett said. "He's a guy who has been doing this for a long time. He's harder on himself than anybody. And he's a part of our team. We love the guy. We know there was a mishap right there and it's a great opportunity for him to get right back on the field and prove himself."
As for replacing Gregory while he's out, that will fall heavily on the shoulders of Bradley Chubb, Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper and rookie Nik Bonitto. Chubb and Browning are expected to start, with Browning replacing Gregory. But Bonitto, Denver's second-round pick, is expected to have his role increase as well, having only played in two games this season, including seven snaps against the Raiders.
The Broncos have little time to find short-term solutions for both Williams and Gregory, but will certainly look for a long-term solutions in the coming days and weeks, especially at running back. But Hackett and the Broncos are confident in their depth to step up during the short week.
"This is part of football. It's a physical game," Hackett said. "There's certain things we can't control and as a team we're going to band together and we're going to step it up and get better. And whoever has the opportunity to go in has to embrace it and be excited for it and play the best they've ever played."
Injury report
The Broncos did not practice Monday, but did release an estimated injury report that included quarterback Russell Wilson, who was listed as limited with a shoulder (right) injury. Wilson is still expected to play Thursday.
"He got dinged up in the game," Hackett said. "He's just a little sore today. So we're going to be sure to take care of him and make sure he's ready for the rest of the week."
Here is the Broncos' full injury report for Monday:
Did not practice: OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), OLB Randy Gregory (knee), S P.J. Locke (concussion), OG Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), OLB Aaron Patrick (concussion), S Caden Sterns (hip/chest)
Limited: WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), RB Melvin Gordon (neck), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring), LG Dalton Risner (ankle), OL Billy Turner (knee), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist), QB Russell Wilson (shoulder)